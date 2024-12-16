While mandatory health insurance has already been implemented in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the new scheme will extend coverage to private sector workers in Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah, ensuring that 100 per cent of the UAE's workforce is covered by insurance.

Who is eligible?

MOHRE said employers must purchase the new health insurance policy as a prerequisite for issuing or renewing residency permits for its employees.

However, the mandate does not apply to employees with work permits issued before January 1, 2024 that remain valid, and will only become mandatory when their residency permits are due for renewal.

How can you get it?

The newly introduced insurance package is available through the DubaiCare Network.

What about the cost?

MOHRE said the package will be provided at a competitive price with nominal treatment costs.

It said, “This reduces the financial burden on employers, where the cost associated with this policy is significantly lower than the treatment expenses employers might otherwise bear for their workers, which significantly cuts operational costs.”

The initiative has been launched in collaboration with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) and the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) based on a Cabinet decision.