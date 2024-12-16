Video: Walk of Inclusion at Riverland in Dubai

Video: Walk of Inclusion at Riverland in Dubai

The Inaugural Walk of Inclusion at Riverland Dubai on Saturday, December 14th, marked a significant step toward raising awareness and promoting inclusivity for individuals with disabilities. Hosted at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the event brought together various organizations and community members to support the cause.

Key partners, including the Department of Economy and Tourism, IBCCES (International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards), AMSAAN, Canadian University Dubai, Emirates Down Syndrome Association, and ImInclusive, supported this initiative. By collaborating, these entities aimed to foster a more inclusive society, encouraging accessibility, understanding, and opportunities for all.

