Video: Experience the magic of winter at Khorfakkan beach

As temperatures drop, residents flock to outdoor activities, and the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) offers a vibrant mix at Khorfakkan Beach. Visitors can indulge in thrilling water sports like kayaking, jet skiing, and parasailing or enjoy padel tennis, family-friendly facilities, and top-tier dining options.

Framed by the majestic Hajar mountains, Khorfakkan beach is a hotspot for adrenaline junkies, road trippers, and water sports enthusiasts, capitalizing on the global boom in marine tourism. With a 16.9% annual growth in water sports tourism, Shurooq is transforming Sharjah into a go-to adventure and leisure destination this winter season.

