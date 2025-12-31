GOLD/FOREX
Gazans bid farewell to 2025 amid fragile ceasefire and hardship

The ceasefire has brought a measure of relief, but daily life remains extremely difficult

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ

Dubai: As 2025 ends, Palestinians in Gaza are marking the close of a year many describe as a “nightmare,” shaped by prolonged conflict, loss, and displacement. A fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has been in place since October 10, offering a pause after two years of intense fighting that devastated large parts of the territory.

For many Gazans, the ceasefire has brought a measure of relief, but daily life remains extremely difficult. Vast areas lie in ruins, essential services are limited, and hundreds of thousands of people remain displaced, struggling to rebuild their lives with scarce resources.

Families gathered quietly to welcome the new year, cautiously hoping the worst may be over. “We hope this marks the end of the war for us,” said one woman, reflecting a shared longing for stability and peace.

While uncertainty remains, the turn of the year has become a moment for reflection, resilience, and hope for a safer future.

Video by AFP

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
