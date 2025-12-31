Dubai: As 2025 ends, Palestinians in Gaza are marking the close of a year many describe as a “nightmare,” shaped by prolonged conflict, loss, and displacement. A fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has been in place since October 10, offering a pause after two years of intense fighting that devastated large parts of the territory.

For many Gazans, the ceasefire has brought a measure of relief, but daily life remains extremely difficult. Vast areas lie in ruins, essential services are limited, and hundreds of thousands of people remain displaced, struggling to rebuild their lives with scarce resources.

Families gathered quietly to welcome the new year, cautiously hoping the worst may be over. “We hope this marks the end of the war for us,” said one woman, reflecting a shared longing for stability and peace.

While uncertainty remains, the turn of the year has become a moment for reflection, resilience, and hope for a safer future.

Video by AFP