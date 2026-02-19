GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
VIDEOS
VIDEOS
Videos /
News

Gaza artist’s beach calligraphy welcomes Ramadan with hope amid hardship

Palestinian artist Yazeed marked the eve of Ramadan with a powerful display of creativity

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google

Dubai: On the shores of Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, Palestinian artist Yazeed Abu Jarad marked the eve of Ramadan with a powerful display of creativity and resilience. Using the sand as his canvas, he sculpted the words “Welcome Ramadan” in elegant Arabic calligraphy along the Mediterranean coast, drawing the attention of children living in a nearby tent camp.

As Muslims around the world prepare to observe the holy month, many families in Gaza continue to endure displacement after more than two years of war between Israel and Hamas, triggered by Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel. Nearly all of Gaza’s 2.2 million residents have been uprooted at least once.

Among them is Mohammed Al Madhoun, 43, who lives in a tent west of Gaza City. He expressed hope for brighter days and a future where his children can celebrate Ramadan with lanterns, festive meals, and lasting peace.

Video: AFP

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

null (Photo: null)

Top Hamas leader rejects disarmament or ‘foreign rule’

2m read
Seventy-six wounded Palestinians and 335 foreigners or dual-nationals were allowed to cross from the war-torn Gaza Strip for Egypt on Wednesday, an Egyptian official at the Rafah crossing said.

Israel agrees to 'limited reopening' of Rafah crossing

1m read
Still from the movie 'All that's left of you'

Reel Palestine Film Festival returns to Dubai

2m read
The Chivalrous Knight3 launches aid distribution cycle

The Chivalrous Knight3 launches aid distribution cycle

4m read