Dubai: On the shores of Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, Palestinian artist Yazeed Abu Jarad marked the eve of Ramadan with a powerful display of creativity and resilience. Using the sand as his canvas, he sculpted the words “Welcome Ramadan” in elegant Arabic calligraphy along the Mediterranean coast, drawing the attention of children living in a nearby tent camp.

As Muslims around the world prepare to observe the holy month, many families in Gaza continue to endure displacement after more than two years of war between Israel and Hamas, triggered by Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel. Nearly all of Gaza’s 2.2 million residents have been uprooted at least once.

Among them is Mohammed Al Madhoun, 43, who lives in a tent west of Gaza City. He expressed hope for brighter days and a future where his children can celebrate Ramadan with lanterns, festive meals, and lasting peace.

Video: AFP