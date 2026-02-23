GOLD/FOREX
German Minister walks out at Berlinale after Gaza ‘Genocide’ comment by filmmaker

This year’s Berlinale was marked by political discourse, particularly around Gaza conflict

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Palestinian director Abdallah Alkhatib poses during a photocall after winning the GWFF Best Feature Film Debut Award for “Chronicles From the Siege” at the 76th Berlinale, Europe's first major film festival of the year, in Berlin on February 21, 2026.
AFP-RONNY HARTMANN

Dubai: At the politically charged 76th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, a speech by Palestinian-Syrian director Abdallah Al-Khatib ignited controversy and prompted a German government minister to walk out.

According to Reuters report, Al-Khatib (whose film Chronicles From the Siege won the Perspectives section for emerging filmmakers) accused Germany of being “partners in the genocide in Gaza by Israel” during his acceptance speech on Saturday.

Wearing a keffiyeh scarf and raising a Palestinian flag, he said: “Some people told me, maybe you have to be careful before you say what I want to say now, because you are a refugee in Germany, and there are so many red lines. But I don't care. I care about my people, about Palestine… You are partners in the genocide in Gaza by Israel.”

Following the speech, German Environment Minister Carsten Schneider walked out, with a spokesperson stating, “The Federal Minister considers these statements unacceptable and therefore left the event during the speech.”

Israeli Ambassador Ron Prosor praised Schneider’s response, telling Germany’s Bild newspaper, “Respect for Minister Schneider and his moral clarity.”

This year’s Berlinale was marked by political discourse, particularly around the Gaza conflict.

Filmmakers, including Turkish director Emin Alper, expressed solidarity with Palestinians during award speeches, while jury president Wim Wenders urged artists and activists to act as allies rather than rivals. Several award winners used their moments on stage to address the ongoing conflict, underscoring the festival’s reputation as one of the most politically engaged in the international circuit.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
