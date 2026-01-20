GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Reel Palestine Film Festival returns to Dubai for the 12th Year

Palestinian films, Q&As and a vibrant souk take over Cinema Akil

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Still from the movie 'All that's left of you'
Still from the movie 'All that's left of you'
Supplied

Dubai: The Reel Palestine Film Festival is back at Cinema Akil for its 12th edition. The event runs from January 23 to February 1, 2026, bringing Palestinian cinema to Dubai audiences.

This year's festival features 11 feature films, 5 short films, and 29 total screenings. The carefully selected lineup includes fiction, documentaries, and short films that showcase contemporary Palestinian storytelling.

Opening night highlights

The festival kicks off with the UAE premiere of Once Upon a Time in Gaza by directors Arab and Tarzan Nasser. The award-winning drama first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Set in Gaza in 2007, it follows two friends navigating life under siege.

Actor Majd Eid will attend the opening night screening for a post-film Q&A session with audiences.

Special guest and masterclass

Palestinian filmmaker Annemarie Jacir will be a special guest at this year's festival. She will host a masterclass and participate in post-screening discussions.

Her latest film "Palestine 36" is one of two Academy Award-nominated titles in this year's program. The film takes viewers back to 1936 British Mandate Palestine during a time of political unrest.

The festival will also screen Jacir's celebrated film "Wajib" as a tribute to the late Palestinian actor Mohammad Bakri, who passed away in 2025.

Documentary selection

The documentary lineup features powerful stories of resilience and survival. "The Clown of Gaza" follows Alaa Meqdad, who brings joy to children through performance amid difficult circumstances.

"Put Your Soul in Your Hand and Walk" by Sepideh Farsi offers an intimate look at life in Gaza through video calls with photojournalist Fatma Hassona. The director will attend for a Q&A session.

Other notable documentaries include "One More Show," which follows the Free Gaza circus troupe, and "Palestine Comedy Club," spotlighting stand-up comedians working under challenging conditions.

Beyond the screen

The Reel Palestine Souk returns for two weekends during the festival. The marketplace will feature 50 Palestinian designers, artisans, and social enterprises. Visitors can shop for fashion, crafts, jewelry, homeware, art, and books at both Cinema Akil and KAVE at Alserkal Avenue.

An exclusive exhibition of Palestinian National Team football shirts from collector Rakan Al-Hassoun's personal collection will be on display at KAVE.

Tickets range from Dh60 for regular screenings to Dh80 for masterclasses. All tickets are available online at www.cinemaakil.com.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiSpecial to Gulf News
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Devotees offer Friday prayers at a damaged open gymnasium in a camp for displaced Palestinians in Bureij, in the central Gaza Strip.

Trump announces 'board of peace' formed for Gaza

2m read
Buildings destroyed by Israeli air and ground operations in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City. More than $50 billion is required to rebuild Gaza, according to estimates.

Gaza truce enters phase two: What it means

4m read
Mammootty in Bramayugam (2024)

Bramayugam director celebrates landmark screening in LA

2m read
The Chivalrous Knight3 launches aid distribution cycle

The Chivalrous Knight3 launches aid distribution cycle

4m read