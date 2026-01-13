GOLD/FOREX
Quoz Arts Fest returns this month to Dubai's creative hub

From immersive installations to live music, Al Quoz turns into a creative playground

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
3 MIN READ
The 14th edition of Quoz Arts Fest takes place next weekend across Alserkal Avenue and the wider Al Quoz Creative Zone.
Quoz Arts Fest by Alserkal, photo credit, Jandri Angelo Aguilor, courtesy Alserkal

Dubai: The 14th edition of Quoz Arts Fest takes place next weekend across Alserkal Avenue and the wider Al Quoz Creative Zone. Running on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 January 2026, the annual festival transforms the neighbourhood into a celebration of contemporary art, music, and cultural expression.

What to expect

The festival programme spans experimental art installations, live performances, music acts, food experiences, and family activities. With over 35,000 visitors attending each year, the event has become a fixture in Dubai's cultural calendar, drawing together artists, performers, and audiences from across the region and beyond.

Art and Installation

One of the headline attractions this year is TAPE Dubai by the international collective Numen/For Use. The work, presented inside Concrete, creates a cocoon-like structure inspired by natural patterns. Visitors can move through the installation, which blurs the line between sculpture, architecture, and performance. The TAPE project has previously been staged in cities including Paris, Tokyo, Milan, and Moscow.

Beyond this centrepiece, additional exhibitions and public artworks are spread across warehouse spaces throughout the avenue. The installations invite direct engagement, transforming industrial settings into spaces for collective interaction.

Music and performance

The performance programme features artists working across genres, from hip-hop and spoken word to experimental soundscapes rooted in cultural memory.

On Saturday January 24, Palestinian hip-hop group DAM brings a powerful set alongside Gayathri Krishnan, whose work weaves South Asian influences into contemporary arrangements.

Sunday January 25, line-up includes Lebanese singer-songwriter Yasmine Hamdan, known for her genre-crossing sound, and TootArd, a group combining Levantine grooves with desert blues. A collaborative spoken-word and music piece, From the Lips to the Moon, created by Pouya Ehsaei and Tara Fatehi, offers an immersive journey shaped by voice and improvisation.

Both days feature Floe, a choreographed performance by Jean-Baptiste André staged within a visual installation by Vincent Lamouroux.

For families

A dedicated Kids Warehouse takeover in Jossa Warehouse 45 provides a sensory-led environment for younger visitors. Soft structures, tactile materials, and activity zones encourage children to explore through touch, movement, and imaginative play. The space is designed to allow families to experience the festival together.

Practical information

Ticket information: Single-day passes cost Dh100, whilst two-day passes are available for Dh200. Entry is free for visitors under 18 and over 60 upon registration.

Given the anticipated crowds, organisers encourage the use of public transport.

How to get there: Alserkal Avenue is near Onpassive Metro Station on the M1 line. RTA bus number 110 runs every 12 minutes from Al Safa Bus Terminal, adjacent to the metro station. Taxis and ride-hailing services also provide direct access to the venue.

For those seeking something outside the expected, this weekend offers a chance to explore new voices and forms within one of the city's most dynamic creative districts.

Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.

I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
