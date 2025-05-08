Happy news for UAE shoppers who love to get a good steal and on a budget
The UAE’s fashion scene is getting a lot more exciting in 2026. Calling all shoppers, Primark is officially coming to Dubai.
The beloved Irish retailer, known for its wallet-friendly fashion and homeware, has partnered with retail giant Alshaya Group to open three stores across the city in early 2026.
Shoppers can look forward to browsing racks of affordable basics, trendy pieces, and home essentials at Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, and City Centre Mirdif—the first Primark locations in the UAE.
The initial announcement was made in May 2025, stating that the stores would open in early 2026. Shoppers at the three Dubai malls can see signs for Primark stores opening soon.
The announcement was originally made by Alshaya Group CEO John Hadden on Virgin Radio Dubai’s Kris Fade Show in 2025, where he confirmed that Primark’s famously low prices will be maintained in the UAE. That means jeans starting at just Dh50 and basic t-shirts priced at Dh15.
Before its UAE debut, Primark opened its first store in the Middle East in Kuwait’s The Avenues Mall in October 2025, marking the brand’s regional entry point.
Founded in Dublin over 50 years ago, Primark has expanded to over 450 stores across Europe and the U.S. Its move into the UAE is a significant step in the brand’s global growth—and a major win for budget-conscious shoppers in the region.
Get ready, Dubai—fast fashion just got a lot more exciting.
In addition to Primark, UAE residents will soon be able to shop at American beauty retailer Ulta. The company will bring more than 80 new brands to the region upon its opening.
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS also launched its first Middle East store at Dubai's Mall of the Emirates at the end of 2025.
There are also a number of new malls opening soon in the UAE.
