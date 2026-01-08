7 new UAE malls opening in 2026 — Maps, dates, highlights unveiled

Community-centric, waterfront venues: UAE shopping malls reshaping retail landscape
Dubai: From community-centric retail hubs to scenic leisure-focused malls, 2026 is shaping up to be a breakthrough year for shopping in the UAE.
Expect fresh designs, outdoor spaces, wellness-led concepts and new lifestyle destinations across Dubai and beyond.
Sobha Mall
Where: Sobha Hartland, Dubai
Size: ~339,000 sq ft retail and lifestyle space
Crowd: Designed for neighbourhood footfall + wider visitors
Why it’s Cool: A brand-new community mall combining boutique shopping, supermarket, gym, play courts and over 10 dining spots — plus lifestyle and family zones right where people live.
Liwan Mall
Where: Wadi Al Safa 2, Dubai
Size: ~113,674 sq ft retail footprint
Crowd: Residents and lifestyle seekers
Why It’s Cool: A boutique-style mall with Spanish-inspired architecture, café culture and landscaped spaces for dining and leisure — making shopping feel more like a full-day outing.
Villa Square
Where: Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai
Size: ~124,000 sq ft built-up area
Crowd: Families, wellness lovers, neighborhood visitors
Why it's cool: Think retail + wellbeing + curated eateries + rooftop pool. Villa Square blends open-air shopping with boutique experiences and wellness spaces, offering respite from the usual big-box mall scene.
South Bay Mall
Where: Dubai South Residential District
Size: ~200,000 sq ft across three levels
Crowd: Dubai South community, visitors
Why it's cool: Set above lagoon views with open-air walkways, this new mall combines 60 retail outlets, premium food hall, gym, spa, clinic and more. It’s designed as a lifestyle hub, not just a shopping centre.
Dubai Square
Where: Dubai Creek Harbour
Size: Mega-scale concept (details TBD)
Crowd: All shoppers & tourists
Why it's cool: A next-generation mall conceived as an “indoor city” — extensive walkways, tech-enabled retail, dining and entertainment all under one roof. Expected to reshape how we think of mall experiences. Still in design phase, but the buzz is huge. Expected date of opening? 2026.
Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates upgrades
Where: Dubai
Size: Existing giants
Crowd: Millions annually
Why it's cool: Not new malls per se, but major expansions due for completion around 2026 – including 240 new luxury shops at Dubai Mall and significant entertainment, dining and social spaces at Mall of the Emirates.
These will change the mall-going experience across the city — think culture hubs, wellness clubs, outdoor courtyards and fresh retail districts.
Ghaf Woods Mall
Where: Along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road
Size: Part of a 15+ million sq ft community
Crowd: Nature + lifestyle fans
Why it's cool: A forest-centric design that blends 30,000+ trees with retail and leisure, this Majid Al Futtaim mall concept is all about wellbeing, outdoor vibes and sustainable retail experiences — a big departure from traditional enclosed malls.
Whether you’re a serious shopper, a foodie, or just looking for the next family hangout, 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting years yet for mall lovers in the UAE.
