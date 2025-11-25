The mall, three times the size of Dubai Downtown, is set to reshape shopping and leisure
Dubai: Dubai Square Mall, a major new retail and lifestyle landmark now under construction in Dubai Creek Harbour, is set to open within the next three years, according to Mohamed Alabbar, founder and managing director of Emaar Properties.
In a statement shared on social media, Alabbar said the mall, billed as three times the size of Downtown Dubai, represents one of the most ambitious developments in the emirate, with a total investment of Dh180 billion.
Designed as a next-generation destination, Dubai Square will also allow electric vehicles to move through its interior, aligning with Dubai’s broader push toward sustainable and smart urban infrastructure.
Part of Emaar’s long-term development strategy for Dubai Creek Harbour, the mall has been envisioned as a “groundbreaking” project incorporating advanced technologies and reimagining the future of retail and entertainment. The project was first announced in 2018, with Alabbar revising plans in 2024 to expand its scale and ambition.
Described as an indoor city spanning 2.6 million square meters, Dubai Square will be linked to the upcoming Dubai Creek Tower and is designed to feature new concepts in shopping, dining, entertainment, and mobility. Its wide, pedestrian-friendly layout will be accessible to electric cars, reflecting a new model of hybrid mobility-retail environments.
Emaar previously announced in February 2024 that detailed designs for the mall had been completed, positioning Dubai Square as the second-largest shopping and entertainment destination in Dubai Creek Harbour. The company said the development will introduce cutting-edge digital systems and AI-driven design tools to anticipate the needs of retailers and visitors.
“After 15 years of serving more than 100 million visitors annually and hosting over 1,500 retailers, Emaar has built deep expertise that we are now applying to this new project,” Alabbar said. He added that despite AI being a “new science in design”, the company is deploying advanced AI systems to shape future customer experiences.
Dubai Square is part of the wider urban transformation underway at Dubai Creek Harbour, a master-planned project featuring 7.4 million square meters of residential space, half a million square meters of green areas, and pedestrian-friendly streets set along Dubai Creek. The district integrates retail, commercial centers, leisure destinations, and access to the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, one of the UAE’s most significant natural reserves.
