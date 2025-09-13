Dubai’s iconic mall rebrands for its 20th anniversary with a massive new transformation
Dubai: Mall of the Emirates is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month with a Dh5 billion expansion and a rebranding that will transform the Majid Al Futtaim-owned shopping destination.
Opened in 2005, Mall of the Emirates (MoE) quickly became a landmark of Dubai’s retail evolution.
Home to the largest indoor ski resort with 22,500 square meters of indoor ski area, the hub has recently evolved beyond a shopping destination into a cultural landmark and a hub for community, creativity, and connection.
The multi-year expansion programme will add 20,000 sqm of additional retail space, 100 new stores, and multiple new dining and wellness concepts.
Here is all you need to know about the expansion and Mall of the Emirates’ 20th anniversary:
The expansion will bring in 20,000 square meters of new retail space and 100 new stores. The mall will also add new cultural, wellness, and dining areas. Majid Al Futtaim – which also owns and operates the City Centre chain of malls and Carrefour hypermarkets in the Middle East and North Africa – has already invested about Dh1.1 billion in improvements that are currently underway at Mall of the Emirates.
Several projects, such as the Dh165 million bridge connecting the Umm Suqeim Street and Sheikh Zayed Road to the mall, have already been completed.
According to official sources, the expansion projects will be completed in phases. Some new cultural destinations will open this year. Lifestyle and entertainment spaces will be ready by 2026, while additional dining outlets will follow in early 2027.
The plans include a 600-seat theatre in a new area called New Covent Garden. This cultural hub will feature a 600-seat theatre developed in collaboration with the Dubai Performing Arts Academy, set to open in 2025.
There will also be a new indoor-outdoor district for entertainment that will be ready by 2026, while additional dining outlets will follow in early 2027.
To celebrate its 20th anniversary, the mall is hosting special events all month. This includes a performance by the aerial dance group Bandaloop on September 20.
As part of the anniversary, shoppers can get a one-day-only offer to earn 20 times the SHARE points on September 20. There will also be other brand-led events, like a customisation lab.
The retail sector in the GCC is experiencing a significant transformation. According to a new report by LOGIC Consulting, titled “Revolutionising Retail: Unveiling GCC’s Five-Year Transformation,” the region’s retail industry is projected to grow to over $390 billion by 2028.
The retail market is divided into two major categories: food and non-food retail.
Food retail, which includes groceries and related products, is expected to see growth from $127.2 billion in 2023 to $162 billion by 2028, driven by urbanisation and changing dietary habits.
Meanwhile, non-food retail, including sectors such as luxury goods, electronics, and fashion, is outpacing food retail, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2 per cent. It is projected to reach $243.6 billion by 2028.
