The expansion will bring in 20,000 square meters of new retail space and 100 new stores. The mall will also add new cultural, wellness, and dining areas. Majid Al Futtaim – which also owns and operates the City Centre chain of malls and Carrefour hypermarkets in the Middle East and North Africa – has already invested about Dh1.1 billion in improvements that are currently underway at Mall of the Emirates.