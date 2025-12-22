HONOR unveils flagship experience store in Dubai Mall, pioneering AI smart living

HONOR, a global AI device ecosystem company, today announced the official opening of its flagship HONOR Experience Store (HES) at Dubai Mall, marking a major milestone in the brand’s retail and experiential strategy in the UAE.

Strategically located in one of the world’s most iconic retail destinations, the new HONOR Experience Store has been designed as an immersive AI Smart Living hub, bringing together retail, innovation, and experiential discovery under one roof. The grand opening coincides with the HONOR Magic8 Pro pre-order pickup day, creating a defining moment that unites flagship retail growth, product momentum, and direct consumer engagement at a single destination.

Debo Zhang, General Manage HONOR GCC, said: “The official opening of our flagship HONOR Experience Store at Dubai Mall marks a significant milestone for HONOR in the UAE and reflects our long-term commitment to building immersive, consumer-centric experiences as we continue to strengthen our position as a reliable and trusted brand in the market. Launching this store alongside the HONOR Magic8 Pro pre-order pickup makes the moment even more meaningful, and we are delighted by the strong pre-order response, which underscores growing consumer confidence, as we continue to grow our position as a reliable and trusted brand among consumers in the UAE.”

A new retail benchmark

The Dubai Mall HONOR Experience Store introduces a next-generation retail environment that redefines how consumers engage with technology. The space features dedicated immersive zones showcasing HONOR’s full ecosystem, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and connected AI-powered lifestyle solutions.

Designed to encourage hands-on exploration, the store goes beyond conventional product displays, offering interactive installations and smart-living demonstrations that illustrate HONOR’s vision for AI-enabled everyday living. From intelligent productivity tools to lifestyle-enhancing connected devices, the flagship store positions AI as an intuitive, human-centric companion seamlessly integrated into daily life.

The opening underscores HONOR’s long-term investment in the UAE market, reinforcing its commitment to delivering meaningful retail experiences while strengthening its presence across one of the region’s most dynamic consumer landscapes.

The store also debuts a curated line-up of novelty Ai ecosystem products, retailed by HONOR for the first time in the GCC, including the Smart Guitar, Smart Piano Keyboard, Smart Air Drum, Musical Travel Pillow, and HONOR Choice Earbuds Perfume. Together, these innovative devices showcase HONOR’s expanding AI Smart Living ecosystem, demonstrating how the brand is extending AI beyond smartphones into creative expression, immersive audio, and everyday lifestyle experiences through accessible, connected, and design-led solutions.

HONOR Magic8 Pro meets flagship retail

The store opening coincides with the HONOR Magic8 Pro pre-order pickup, allowing customers to collect their devices directly from the new flagship location on opening day. The pre-order phase recorded strong performance compared to the previous generation, reflecting growing consumer trust and confidence in HONOR’s premium innovation.

The HONOR Magic8 Pro pre-order phase recorded strong performance across the UAE, reflecting a notable 58 per cent increase compared to the previous generation, further underscore the positive consumer response to HONOR’s latest flagship offering.

Positioned as one of HONOR’s most advanced flagship devices to date, the HONOR Magic8 Pro continues to attract strong interest for its breakthrough imaging system and intelligent AI-driven experiences, reinforcing HONOR’s leadership across both hardware and software innovation.

Magic8 Pro as a flagship built for effortless creativity and real-world relevance, showcased within the immersive ecosystem of the new HONOR Experience Store.

Opening day benefits

To mark the opening of its flagship Experience Store, HONOR will introduce a curated set of opening-day customer experiences designed to complement the immersive retail environment. HONOR Magic8 Pro customers collecting their devices, across both e-commerce and in-store pre-orders, will receive a one-year extended warranty and the opportunity to participate in a lucky draw via scratch card, with prizes including an HONOR Magic8 Pro.

Additionally, visitors can enjoy select storewide experiences, during the opening period, including Scratch & Win opportunities on qualifying purchases of Dh1,999 and above, as well as discounts of up to 50 per cent on selected products.

This festive season, customers can enjoy a wide range of specially curated Christmas bundle offers, including different Christmas New Year Gift Boxs, and can even customised Bundle with special IoT savings. Each bundle is thoughtfully designed to suit different lifestyles — from sporty and creative to business and everyday elegance combining HONOR smartphones with wearables, audio devices and smart accessories at exceptional holiday value. All Christmas bundles are available for a limited time at the newly opened HONOR store in Dubai Mall, as well as through HONOR’s official e-commerce platform.

These opening-day initiatives are designed to enhance the overall flagship experience, reinforcing HONOR’s focus on innovation, discovery, and ecosystem engagement, while maintaining the store’s positioning as a long-term strategic investment rather than a one-day retail activation.

Visit the new HONOR Experience Store

Media and consumers are invited to visit the new HONOR Experience Store at Dubai Mall, Second Floor, and explore an immersive AI Smart Living experience first-hand. The store operates during regular mall hours.