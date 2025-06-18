US beauty giant Ulta opened its first Middle East store in Kuwait, and Dubai is next
Dubai: US beauty giant Ulta Beauty is officially entering the UAE, with its first Dubai store set to open at Mall of the Emirates at the end of this month.
Ulta in Mall of the Emirates will open on January 29, 2026.
The expansion comes as part of a franchise partnership with Alshaya Group, one of the leading international retail franchise operators in the region.
The partnership was first announced in January 2025. Both companies confirmed additional details in June 2025, including their initial store locations.
The first Ulta Beauty store in the region opened in The Avenues, Kuwait in November 2025. More store openings across the GCC are planned for 2026, including Mall of the Emirates followed by Dubai Mall in March 2026.
The beauty brand will also make its debut in Saudi Arabia with a store at the Red Sea Mall in Jeddah in March 2026.
John Hadden, CEO of Alshaya Group, said: “...We know that consumers can’t wait to visit the region’s first Ulta Beauty stores, where they can experience a fun environment and access many beloved brands for the first time in the region.”
Kecia Steelman, CEO of Ulta Beauty, added: “We are looking forward to bringing Ulta Beauty’s differentiated business model to the Middle East, starting with Kuwait and Dubai, and with more locations to follow. The power of beauty is truly universal, and we are excited to welcome a new community of beauty enthusiasts across the region.”
Ulta Beauty, the largest specialty beauty retailer in the United States, is known for offering an extensive selection of more than 25,000 products across over 600 brands. Its range includes affordable favourites such as e.l.f. Cosmetics, as well as luxury labels like Chanel and Dior, spanning makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrance, and beauty tools.
The retailer is also known for its signature in-store experience, which combines product offerings with salon services and a wide range of price points.
Ulta Beauty is introducing more than 80 new brands to the Middle East. This includes exclusive launches.
Ulta Beauty’s entry into the UAE adds to a growing list of major international brands expanding their presence in Dubai. The emirate recently welcomed its first Disney Store at Dubai Mall and Kim Kardashian's SKIMS in Mall of the Emirates, while fast-fashion retailer Primark is also preparing to open three locations in the city, including one at Mall of the Emirates.
