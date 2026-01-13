International gold jumps nearly 2%, keeping regional prices near record levels
Dubai: Gold prices in Dubai edged lower this morning, Tuesday, January 13, offering shoppers a small breather after several days of sharp gains.
At opening, 24-carat gold slipped to Dh552.25 per gram, down from Dh555.75 yesterday, while 22-carat fell to Dh511.25 from Dh514.75. Despite the dip, prices remain near the top of this year’s range, keeping pressure on buyers.
Retailers say the move reflects mild local adjustment rather than any major change in demand.
Internationally, gold remained strong, trading at around $4,598.6 an ounce, up 1.98 per cent on the day. The near-$90 jump is driven by safe-haven buying as investors react to global economic uncertainty, currency pressure and geopolitical risks.
This strong international performance is limiting any significant drop in UAE retail prices, keeping gold expensive for residents and tourists alike.
In Saudi Arabia, gold prices were unchanged this morning, showing stability despite the global rally.
24-carat gold was steady at 568.00 Saudi riyals, the same as yesterday, while 22-carat remained at 523.00 riyals. Traders say steady domestic demand and a wait-and-watch approach are keeping prices flat for now.
In India, gold prices moved higher, reflecting strong domestic demand and global cues.
24-carat gold rose to ₹14,253 per gram (₹142,530 per 10g) from ₹14,215, while 22-carat increased to ₹13,065 per gram (₹130,650 per 10g) from ₹13,030. Jewellers in key markets say wedding buying and investor interest are supporting prices.
For consumers in the UAE, the slight dip in local prices is unlikely to significantly change buying behaviour.
Jewellers say shoppers continue to focus on lighter jewellery, everyday designs and small gifting pieces, while heavy bridal sets and large bars are being postponed. Many buyers are also negotiating harder on making charges and waiting for clearer direction before committing.
Tourist and gifting demand remains steady, especially in malls and traditional souqs, but big-ticket purchases are still selective.
With international markets still strong, traders expect Dubai gold prices to remain elevated in the near term. Any major softening will depend on global sentiment easing.
For now, shoppers are likely to stay cautious, value-driven and focused on lighter purchases.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox