Your Money /
Saving and Investment

Dubai gold prices today: Rates ease slightly after recent surge to Dh550

International gold jumps nearly 2%, keeping regional prices near record levels

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Gold ornaments on display at a store in Dubai's Gold Souk.
Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Gold prices in Dubai edged lower this morning, Tuesday, January 13, offering shoppers a small breather after several days of sharp gains.

At opening, 24-carat gold slipped to Dh552.25 per gram, down from Dh555.75 yesterday, while 22-carat fell to Dh511.25 from Dh514.75. Despite the dip, prices remain near the top of this year’s range, keeping pressure on buyers.

Retailers say the move reflects mild local adjustment rather than any major change in demand.

Global gold surge

Internationally, gold remained strong, trading at around $4,598.6 an ounce, up 1.98 per cent on the day. The near-$90 jump is driven by safe-haven buying as investors react to global economic uncertainty, currency pressure and geopolitical risks.

This strong international performance is limiting any significant drop in UAE retail prices, keeping gold expensive for residents and tourists alike.

Saudi gold prices hold steady

In Saudi Arabia, gold prices were unchanged this morning, showing stability despite the global rally.

24-carat gold was steady at 568.00 Saudi riyals, the same as yesterday, while 22-carat remained at 523.00 riyals. Traders say steady domestic demand and a wait-and-watch approach are keeping prices flat for now.

India gold prices edge higher

In India, gold prices moved higher, reflecting strong domestic demand and global cues.

24-carat gold rose to ₹14,253 per gram (₹142,530 per 10g) from ₹14,215, while 22-carat increased to ₹13,065 per gram (₹130,650 per 10g) from ₹13,030. Jewellers in key markets say wedding buying and investor interest are supporting prices.

What this means for UAE shoppers

For consumers in the UAE, the slight dip in local prices is unlikely to significantly change buying behaviour.

Jewellers say shoppers continue to focus on lighter jewellery, everyday designs and small gifting pieces, while heavy bridal sets and large bars are being postponed. Many buyers are also negotiating harder on making charges and waiting for clearer direction before committing.

Tourist and gifting demand remains steady, especially in malls and traditional souqs, but big-ticket purchases are still selective.

With international markets still strong, traders expect Dubai gold prices to remain elevated in the near term. Any major softening will depend on global sentiment easing.

For now, shoppers are likely to stay cautious, value-driven and focused on lighter purchases.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
