Buying gold in Dubai this week? Prices edge higher as 2026 trading begins

Dubai: Gold prices in Dubai moved higher at the end of the first trading week of 2026, recovering from a muted start to the year as global markets reopened with a cautious but constructive tone. By 7.50 am on Friday, the price of 24-karat gold stood at Dh524 a gram, up from Dh520.25 the previous day. The 22-karat variety also strengthened, rising to Dh485.25 from Dh481.75 earlier in the week. (Check latest UAE gold prices here , alongside prices in Saudi Arabia , Oman , Qatar , Bahrain , Kuwait , and India .)

The early gains come despite thin liquidity and lingering caution among traders. Investors continue to price in the prospect of further US interest-rate cuts and a softer dollar in 2026, both supportive factors for bullion. At the same time, some market participants warn that near-term pressure could emerge from portfolio rebalancing.

AI remains a defining theme for markets, but investors are entering 2026 with a more selective mindset. Research from Bespoke Investment Group also points to seasonal caution. Since 1953, the S&P 500 has fallen a median 0.3% on the first trading day of the year, with declines in each of the past three years.

That strength, however, has also sharpened concerns about valuations. In November, several Wall Street executives cautioned that equity markets could face a correction of more than 10% over the next year or two, citing frothy conditions in parts of the technology sector.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.