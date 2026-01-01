Gold soared 60% in 2025. What could drive prices higher or lower in 2026

Dubai: Gold heads into 2026 carrying the weight of an exceptional year. Gold remained on track for its strongest annual gain in over four decades, while other precious metals fell sharply as investors booked profits after a strong, record-setting rally. Gold has gained around 70% this year and silver more than 150%, with both metals on track for their best annual performances since 1979. Elevated central bank purchases, inflows into exchange-traded funds, and three successive interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve have supported the rally.

The World Gold Council’s Gold Return Attribution Model shows how broad the rally was. It estimates that a high-risk environment accounted for roughly 12 percentage points of gold’s year-to-date return, with reduced opportunity costs from a weaker US dollar and slightly lower rates adding another 10 percentage points. Momentum and investor positioning added about nine points, while economic expansion contributed around 10 points. The balance across drivers matters because it suggests gold was not riding a single wave that can fade overnight. It also suggests that if more than one driver turns at the same time, the reversal can be fast.

That kind of run leaves two competing stories in play for the new year. One is that the same forces keep driving gold higher. The other is that strong returns and crowded positioning leave the market vulnerable to sharp reversals.

The World Gold Council frames 2026 in scenarios rather than a single forecast. It says gold could stay range-bound if current consensus conditions persist, but it highlights how quickly outcomes can diverge if growth, inflation and rates move away from expectations. In its scenario framework, a macro consensus outcome falls within the range of -5% to +5%. A moderate slowdown could lift gold 5% to 15%. A deeper downturn could push it 15% to 30%. A stronger growth outcome that drives higher rates and a stronger dollar could mean a 5% to 20% fall.

He pointed to the Russia–Ukraine conflict and the way risks have evolved, with a greater focus on energy-related economic targets. “On the Russia–Ukraine front, I think the likelihood of a settlement has diminished materially over recent months, as the conflict has shifted into entirely different phases, increasingly focused on targeting Russia’s economic infrastructure, particularly the energy sector, to disrupt oil supplies. This, in turn, raises the risk of potential shocks to the energy market,” he said.

Gold goes into 2026 priced at a level that assumes uncertainty stays high. The World Gold Council’s scenario work suggests the base case is a range-bound year, but its own analysis also shows why surprises remain plausible. The list of tail risks has grown, not shrunk, and the market is still sensitive to shifts in rates, the dollar, and geopolitics.

He also warned against poor risk control at elevated prices. “I would caution against excessive and poorly considered positioning in gold or any asset that has experienced a rapid and extended trend,” he said. He pointed to the Commitments of Traders data on the Chicago exchange. “Net long positioning among non-commercial traders is nearly double that of commercial participants. As a result, a downside shock or a broader market margin-call event could trigger an extremely sharp sell-off,” he said.

“Although gold is often described as a safe haven, trading gold or gold-related instruments involves significant risks, and the metal has increasingly become a speculative asset rather than a pure investment alternative,” Hasn said. “Investors should also be mindful that gold’s gains will not last indefinitely, as the market may face a sharp and sudden correction or enter a prolonged sideways phase.”

Azar’s view is similar but framed through risk appetite. “Silver’s outlook remains positive, supported by many of the same macro forces that benefit gold, particularly expectations of easier monetary policy that favour non-yielding assets,” he said. He added that silver’s volatility makes it more suitable for investors who can tolerate larger swings.

He also pointed to silver’s industrial demand, which can amplify moves when speculative interest rises. “It is also worth remembering that silver has far broader industrial applications than gold, which is more heavily supported by speculative flows,” he said, adding that the $100 per ounce level could come into view if momentum accelerates.

Hasn’s argument is rooted in both geopolitics and supply. “I believe momentum across precious metals could continue through the remainder of next year, whether for silver, gold, or even platinum,” he said. “In addition to the geopolitical factors mentioned above, silver is likely to face supply constraints from China in the coming year.”

He added that a cleaner break can change the pace. “Alternatively, sustained consolidation above the psychological $4,500 level could pave the way toward $5,000 per ounce, which may take only a few weeks to reach if upside momentum persists. However, the faster gold extends higher, the greater the likelihood of a sharp and deep correction, again, nothing new for this market,” he said.

Hasn expects technical behaviour around $4,500 to be decisive, and he laid out two paths. “Continued rejection of the $4,500 per ounce level, which could push gold into a sideways range lasting from several weeks to several months,” he said, adding that consolidation phases are normal for gold. He cited a recent example. “For example, when gold initially rejected the $3,500 level earlier this year, it took the yellow metal 19 weeks to break above that high and resume its upward trend,” he said.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.