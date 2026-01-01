Gold soared 60% in 2025. What could drive prices higher or lower in 2026

Fed cuts and geopolitics shape gold’s next move and its risks
Dubai: Gold heads into 2026 carrying the weight of an exceptional year. Gold remained on track for its strongest annual gain in over four decades, while other precious metals fell sharply as investors booked profits after a strong, record-setting rally. Gold has gained around 70% this year and silver more than 150%, with both metals on track for their best annual performances since 1979. Elevated central bank purchases, inflows into exchange-traded funds, and three successive interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve have supported the rally.
That kind of run leaves two competing stories in play for the new year. One is that the same forces keep driving gold higher. The other is that strong returns and crowded positioning leave the market vulnerable to sharp reversals.
The World Gold Council’s Gold Return Attribution Model shows how broad the rally was. It estimates that a high-risk environment accounted for roughly 12 percentage points of gold’s year-to-date return, with reduced opportunity costs from a weaker US dollar and slightly lower rates adding another 10 percentage points. Momentum and investor positioning added about nine points, while economic expansion contributed around 10 points. The balance across drivers matters because it suggests gold was not riding a single wave that can fade overnight. It also suggests that if more than one driver turns at the same time, the reversal can be fast.
In simple terms, gold ended 2025 with support coming from several directions, and that is why analysts see a constructive setup for 2026 even after such a strong run.
Samer Hasn, Senior Market Analyst at XS.com, expects geopolitical risk to remain a dominant tailwind, particularly given the global backdrop is less settled than a year ago.
“I believe the factors supporting continued gains in gold prices are likely to extend into 2026, potentially driving further upside for the yellow metal,” Hasn said.
He pointed to the Russia–Ukraine conflict and the way risks have evolved, with a greater focus on energy-related economic targets. “On the Russia–Ukraine front, I think the likelihood of a settlement has diminished materially over recent months, as the conflict has shifted into entirely different phases, increasingly focused on targeting Russia’s economic infrastructure, particularly the energy sector, to disrupt oil supplies. This, in turn, raises the risk of potential shocks to the energy market,” he said.
Milad Azar, Market Analyst at XTB MENA, also sees a supportive macro setup, with rate expectations and institutional confidence playing a larger role.
“The outlook for gold in 2026 remains broadly constructive. Expectations that the Federal Reserve could continue to lower interest rates remain an important support for the metal,” Azar said. “Additionally, ongoing concerns around the Fed’s independence could drive investors toward safe-haven assets.”
The World Gold Council frames 2026 in scenarios rather than a single forecast. It says gold could stay range-bound if current consensus conditions persist, but it highlights how quickly outcomes can diverge if growth, inflation and rates move away from expectations. In its scenario framework, a macro consensus outcome falls within the range of -5% to +5%. A moderate slowdown could lift gold 5% to 15%. A deeper downturn could push it 15% to 30%. A stronger growth outcome that drives higher rates and a stronger dollar could mean a 5% to 20% fall.
That framework aligns with how 2025 traded. Gold did not only respond to rate cuts. It also responded to risk events and dollar moves, and attracted new investment flows.
Hasn expects technical behaviour around $4,500 to be decisive, and he laid out two paths. “Continued rejection of the $4,500 per ounce level, which could push gold into a sideways range lasting from several weeks to several months,” he said, adding that consolidation phases are normal for gold. He cited a recent example. “For example, when gold initially rejected the $3,500 level earlier this year, it took the yellow metal 19 weeks to break above that high and resume its upward trend,” he said.
He added that a cleaner break can change the pace. “Alternatively, sustained consolidation above the psychological $4,500 level could pave the way toward $5,000 per ounce, which may take only a few weeks to reach if upside momentum persists. However, the faster gold extends higher, the greater the likelihood of a sharp and deep correction, again, nothing new for this market,” he said.
Azar also sees a path, with conditions. “A sustained environment of lower real rates and repeated geopolitical shocks could continue to strengthen gold’s appeal,” he said. “In parallel, ongoing central-bank accumulation and steady ETF inflows could lead gold to test new levels.”
Gold has dominated the headlines, but both analysts expect silver to remain in play in 2026.
Hasn’s argument is rooted in both geopolitics and supply. “I believe momentum across precious metals could continue through the remainder of next year, whether for silver, gold, or even platinum,” he said. “In addition to the geopolitical factors mentioned above, silver is likely to face supply constraints from China in the coming year.”
He also pointed to silver’s industrial demand, which can amplify moves when speculative interest rises. “It is also worth remembering that silver has far broader industrial applications than gold, which is more heavily supported by speculative flows,” he said, adding that the $100 per ounce level could come into view if momentum accelerates.
Azar’s view is similar but framed through risk appetite. “Silver’s outlook remains positive, supported by many of the same macro forces that benefit gold, particularly expectations of easier monetary policy that favour non-yielding assets,” he said. He added that silver’s volatility makes it more suitable for investors who can tolerate larger swings.
The strongest caution in the outlook is about volatility and positioning.
“Although gold is often described as a safe haven, trading gold or gold-related instruments involves significant risks, and the metal has increasingly become a speculative asset rather than a pure investment alternative,” Hasn said. “Investors should also be mindful that gold’s gains will not last indefinitely, as the market may face a sharp and sudden correction or enter a prolonged sideways phase.”
He also warned against poor risk control at elevated prices. “I would caution against excessive and poorly considered positioning in gold or any asset that has experienced a rapid and extended trend,” he said. He pointed to the Commitments of Traders data on the Chicago exchange. “Net long positioning among non-commercial traders is nearly double that of commercial participants. As a result, a downside shock or a broader market margin-call event could trigger an extremely sharp sell-off,” he said.
Azar made a similar point, linking pullbacks to ordinary catalysts that can hit hard after a strong year. “Due to the strong performance recorded by gold, the market could be exposed to corrections,” he said. “Gold can experience sharp pullbacks triggered by profit-taking, temporary dollar strength, or short-term shifts in bond yields.”
Gold goes into 2026 priced at a level that assumes uncertainty stays high. The World Gold Council’s scenario work suggests the base case is a range-bound year, but its own analysis also shows why surprises remain plausible. The list of tail risks has grown, not shrunk, and the market is still sensitive to shifts in rates, the dollar, and geopolitics.
