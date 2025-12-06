After a record year, gold faces a 2026 defined by three sharply different paths

Recycling flows also present a swing factor. Recycling has been muted, partially due to a rise in the use of gold as collateral for loans, notably in India, where consumers have pledged over 200 tonnes of gold jewellery through the formal sector this year alone. If recycling remains subdued, it supports the price. However, a marked economic slowdown in India could trigger forced liquidations of this collateral, boosting secondary supply and putting pressure on prices.