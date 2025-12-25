Little relief for Dubai gold buyers as prices hold near all-time highs

At the same time, traders expect the US Federal Reserve to cut borrowing costs further next year after a series of reductions in 2025, a backdrop that typically supports non‑yielding assets such as gold and silver . US President Donald Trump’s aggressive trade moves and repeated criticism of the Fed’s independence earlier in the year amplified concerns over policy and currency stability, feeding into the so‑called “debasement trade” as investors rotated out of sovereign bonds and major currencies into hard assets.

On international markets, gold was little changed in early trade, with some investors locking in gains after the “ferocious” move in precious metals through December. Platinum dropped more than 6% overnight, retreating from its own record above $2,300 an ounce, but remains more than double its level at the start of the year.

After briefly stalling at more than $4,500, gold has already demonstrated its resilience once this year, rebounding quickly from an October correction when the rally was widely described as overheated at the previous peak of $4,381 an ounce.

Under the surface, structural buying has been as important as short‑term flows. Central banks have stepped up purchases, particularly in emerging markets seeking to diversify reserves away from the dollar, while holdings in gold‑backed exchange‑traded funds have increased every month this year except May, according to World Gold Council data.

