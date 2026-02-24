GOLD/FOREX
e& posts record 2025 profit on higher subscribers, hikes 2026 dividend

UAE telecom group lifts earnings as international expansion drives scale

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Dubai: e& reported double-digit growth in 2025 revenue, profit and subscribers as international operations and new digital businesses scaled up.

Consolidated revenue rose 23.1% year on year to Dh72.9 billion, compared with Dh59.2 billion in 2024. Net profit increased 33.6% to Dh14.4 billion, while EBITDA climbed 21.1% to Dh32.0 billion, the company said. Earnings per share reached Dh1.65, up from Dh1.24 a year earlier.

The group’s total subscriber base expanded 31.3% to 244.7 million, driven by growth across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. In the UAE, subscribers rose 8.4% to 16.3 million.

Higher 2026 dividend

The board proposed a second-half dividend of 47 fils per share, bringing the full-year payout to 90 fils. It said the annual dividend will increase to 95 fils in 2026.

e& said performance was supported by continued investment across telecom, enterprise, fintech and digital platforms, alongside expansion in international markets.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
