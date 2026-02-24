e& posts record 2025 profit on higher subscribers, hikes 2026 dividend

The company also confirmed that Group Chief Executive Officer Hatem Dowidar will step down at the end of March, with current e& UAE chief Masood M. Sharif Mahmood set to take over from April.

The board proposed a second-half dividend of 47 fils per share, bringing the full-year payout to 90 fils. It said the annual dividend will increase to 95 fils in 2026.

The group’s total subscriber base expanded 31.3% to 244.7 million, driven by growth across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. In the UAE, subscribers rose 8.4% to 16.3 million.

Consolidated revenue rose 23.1% year on year to Dh72.9 billion, compared with Dh59.2 billion in 2024. Net profit increased 33.6% to Dh14.4 billion, while EBITDA climbed 21.1% to Dh32.0 billion, the company said. Earnings per share reached Dh1.65, up from Dh1.24 a year earlier.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.