e& posts record 2025 profit on higher subscribers, hikes 2026 dividend

UAE telecom group lifts earnings as international expansion drives scale
Dubai: e& reported double-digit growth in 2025 revenue, profit and subscribers as international operations and new digital businesses scaled up.
Consolidated revenue rose 23.1% year on year to Dh72.9 billion, compared with Dh59.2 billion in 2024. Net profit increased 33.6% to Dh14.4 billion, while EBITDA climbed 21.1% to Dh32.0 billion, the company said. Earnings per share reached Dh1.65, up from Dh1.24 a year earlier.
The group’s total subscriber base expanded 31.3% to 244.7 million, driven by growth across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. In the UAE, subscribers rose 8.4% to 16.3 million.
The board proposed a second-half dividend of 47 fils per share, bringing the full-year payout to 90 fils. It said the annual dividend will increase to 95 fils in 2026.
e& said performance was supported by continued investment across telecom, enterprise, fintech and digital platforms, alongside expansion in international markets.