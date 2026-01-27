GOLD/FOREX
Emirates NBD posts record Dh29.8 billion profit before tax, proposes 100 fils dividend

Strong lending, deposits and digital growth lift Emirates NBD to a record 2025 result

Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
Dubai: Emirates NBD delivered its strongest annual performance on record in 2025, reporting a profit before tax of Dh29.8 billion, up 10% year-on-year, as lending growth, deposit inflows and fee income offset the impact of softer global interest rates.

The UAE’s largest lender said total income rose 12% to Dh49.3 billion, supported by growth across interest income and non-funded revenue streams. Net profit reached Dh24 billion, while operating profit increased 13% to Dh34.3 billion.

On the back of the results and a strong capital position, the board proposed an ordinary dividend of 100 fils per share.

Lending and deposits drive balance sheet growth

Emirates NBD’s balance sheet expanded sharply during the year, with total assets exceeding Dh1 trillion for the first time. Gross lending grew by a record Dh129 billion, marking 24% growth in 2025, driven by rising demand in the UAE and international markets.

Deposits climbed Dh119 billion, or 18%, with low-cost current and savings account balances increasing by Dh69 billion. Retail CASA alone rose Dh44 billion, helping the bank maintain resilient margins despite a lower interest rate environment.

Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Emirates NBD, said, “Emirates NBD delivered a landmark performance in 2025, reporting a record profit before tax of Dh29.8 billion. The Group’s balance sheet achieved a new milestone, with total assets exceeding Dh1 trillion, driven by record lending growth of Dh129 billion in 2025, as we continue to grow our market share in the UAE and across our other core markets.”

Income growth holds firm as margins ease

Net interest margin stood at 3.46% during the year, reflecting disciplined pricing and a favourable funding mix. Cost control remained tight, with the cost-to-income ratio at 30.5%, while expenses rose 9% to Dh15 billion.

Asset quality also improved. The non-performing loan ratio declined to 2.4%, supported by a healthy credit environment and an impairment allowance of Dh1.5 billion.

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, said: “Total income rose 12% to a record Dh49.3 billion in 2025, demonstrating the strength of the Group’s robust business model and the benefits of continuous investment in our domestic and regional footprint, digital and GenAI initiatives, which helped offset the impact of lower interest rates.”

International and Islamic banking add momentum

International operations contributed 35% of group income in 2025. Saudi Arabia remained a key growth market, with lending rising 48% during the year and the branch network expected to reach 24 locations by the first quarter of 2026. DenizBank’s performance improved as easing inflation supported margins and profitability.

Emirates Islamic delivered a record profit before tax of Dh3.9 billion, strengthening its position among the region’s leading Islamic finance institutions.

Al Qassim said, “Emirates Islamic continued strong growth trajectory, delivering record profit before tax of Dh3.9 billion for the year, cementing its position as one of the leading Islamic finance institutions and supporting the national vision to position the UAE as the global hub for Islamic Finance.”

Digital and wealth platforms lift fee income

Digital banking and wealth management remained central to the bank’s strategy. Assets under management and administration exceeded $100 billion, with Digital Wealth AUMA almost tripling during the year. Trading volumes on the platform increased fourfold, with transactions surpassing Dh40 billion in 2025.

Shayne Nelson, Group CEO, said, “Emirates NBD delivered another year of exceptional performance driven by strong volume growth across all business segments and products, reflecting the strength of our diversified model.”

The bank ended the year with a CET-1 ratio of 14.4%, providing headroom for growth and shareholder returns. Emirates NBD also expanded its technology and sustainability initiatives, rolling out more than 50 AI projects and financing over $9.9 billion in sustainable finance transactions during the year.

Management said economic momentum in the UAE is expected to continue into 2026, supported by population growth, project spending and a supportive policy environment. Against that backdrop, Emirates NBD said it remains positioned to grow sustainably while navigating a lower global interest rate cycle.

