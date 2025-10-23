Emirates NBD profit before tax up 6% to Dh23.4 billion for the first nine months

Lending jumps Dh99 billion as income climbs 12% to Dh36.7 billion in nine months
Dubai: Emirates NBD reported a profit before tax of Dh23.4 billion for the first nine months of 2025, a 6% increase from the same period last year, supported by record lending and strong deposit growth.
The Group’s total income rose 12% year-on-year to Dh36.7 billion, driven by higher interest and non-funded income across all markets and business segments. Operating profit increased by 10% to Dh25.5 billion, reflecting solid performance across core markets, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
Lending grew by a record Dh99 billion, or 19%, in the first nine months, with strong demand from domestic and international clients. Deposits increased by Dh94 billion, up 14%, including Dh56 billion growth in low-cost current and savings accounts. Despite a 16% rise in operating expenses to Dh11.2 billion due to continued investment in digital infrastructure and regional expansion, overall profitability remained resilient.
The Group’s net interest margin stood at 3.43%, while the non-performing loan ratio improved to 2.5%, highlighting a healthier credit environment. The cost-to-income ratio remained efficient at 30.5%, and the CET-1 ratio was 14.7%, demonstrating a strong capital position.
“Emirates NBD delivered an 8% yoy increase in profit before tax, fuelled by record-breaking loan growth and our ability to attract and retain low-cost deposits," said Shayne Nelson, Group Chief Executive Officer. "Our investment in RBL Bank is a testament to our confidence in India’s vibrant and expanding economy with our ambition to deepen Emirates NBD’s presence in our core markets.”
The Group’s acquisition of a 60% stake in RBL Bank Limited for $3 billion will expand Emirates NBD’s footprint in India. The transaction, expected to close by mid-2026, includes merging the bank’s existing three branches in India with RBL Bank.
Saudi Arabia continued to outperform, with lending up 38% and two additional branches expected by year-end, bringing the total to 23. Emirates NBD Capital maintained its lead in the UAE IPO market, ranking first in the league tables for 2025 after managing all major listings to date.
The Group’s liquidity position remained robust, with a liquidity coverage ratio of 149% and a capital adequacy ratio of 17%. Emirates NBD’s balance sheet expanded 19% year-on-year to Dh1.14 trillion, driven by strong asset growth and healthy deposit inflows.
Emirates NBD continued to strengthen its digital and sustainability initiatives, achieving over 2.4 million active users on its ENBD X platform and surpassing Dh5 billion in local equity trading volumes within a year of launch. The Group also facilitated over $8 billion in sustainable finance transactions and ranked first on the MENAT sustainable issuance league table.
