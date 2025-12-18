Tecom expands Dubai Internet City with Dh615m Innovation Hub phase

Tecom invests Dh615 million in new Dubai tech offices amid demand surge
Dubai: Tecom Group rolled out Phase 4 of its Innovation Hub in Dubai Internet City, a Dh615 million project adding 263,000 square feet of Grade-A office space to meet surging demand from global tech giants. The move lifts total hub investment to Dh2 billion and cements the district's role as the Middle East's top technology cluster, home to firms like Google and Gartner.
Phases 2 and 3 leased fully ahead of 2027 completion, with Phase 1 anchoring the ecosystem. Completion targets 2028, aligning with UAE Digital Economy Strategy and Dubai's D33 agenda to draw innovators.
“The launch of Innovation Hub Phase 4 reflects Tecom Group’s ongoing commitment to supporting vital future-focused economic activity in the UAE and Dubai,” said Abdulla Belhoul, CEO of Tecom Group. “The UAE’s and Dubai’s globally renowned pro-business framework, coupled with visionary strategies such as the UAE’s Digital Economy Strategy and Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’, continue to highlight our nation’s ability to attract future-focused innovators and investors.”
Financed from existing resources, the project maintains healthy leverage amid 20% revenue growth to over Dh2.1 billion and 18% net profit rise to Dh1.1 billion in nine months through 2025.
Dubai Internet City, launched in 1999, drives 65% of the emirate's tech GDP via premium offices, 20 R&D centers and a full ecosystem for multinationals and startups. It anchors Tecom's portfolio alongside Dubai Media City, Production City, Studio City, International Academic City, Knowledge Park, Science Park, d3 and Industrial City.
