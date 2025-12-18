GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Property

Tecom expands Dubai Internet City with Dh615m Innovation Hub phase

Tecom invests Dh615 million in new Dubai tech offices amid demand surge

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
1 MIN READ
The launch raises Tecom Group’s total investments in the Innovation Hub project to reach Dh2 billion.
The launch raises Tecom Group’s total investments in the Innovation Hub project to reach Dh2 billion.
Supplied

Dubai: Tecom Group rolled out Phase 4 of its Innovation Hub in Dubai Internet City, a Dh615 million project adding 263,000 square feet of Grade-A office space to meet surging demand from global tech giants. The move lifts total hub investment to Dh2 billion and cements the district's role as the Middle East's top technology cluster, home to firms like Google and Gartner.

Phases 2 and 3 leased fully ahead of 2027 completion, with Phase 1 anchoring the ecosystem. Completion targets 2028, aligning with UAE Digital Economy Strategy and Dubai's D33 agenda to draw innovators.

“The launch of Innovation Hub Phase 4 reflects Tecom Group’s ongoing commitment to supporting vital future-focused economic activity in the UAE and Dubai,” said Abdulla Belhoul, CEO of Tecom Group. “The UAE’s and Dubai’s globally renowned pro-business framework, coupled with visionary strategies such as the UAE’s Digital Economy Strategy and Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’, continue to highlight our nation’s ability to attract future-focused innovators and investors.”

Financed from existing resources, the project maintains healthy leverage amid 20% revenue growth to over Dh2.1 billion and 18% net profit rise to Dh1.1 billion in nine months through 2025.

Dubai Internet City, launched in 1999, drives 65% of the emirate's tech GDP via premium offices, 20 R&D centers and a full ecosystem for multinationals and startups. It anchors Tecom's portfolio alongside Dubai Media City, Production City, Studio City, International Academic City, Knowledge Park, Science Park, d3 and Industrial City.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

CFI 2026 strategy meeting sets stage for global growth

CFI 2026 strategy meeting sets stage for global growth

2m read
Dubai hosts landmark World Neurosurgery Congress

Dubai hosts landmark World Neurosurgery Congress

2m read
From left to right: Prof Mohamed Salem, President of UOWD; Demetrio Russo, CEO of AqlanX; Marisa Mastroianni, Managing Director and Group CEO, UOW Global Enterprises; John M Green, Chairman, UOW Global Enterprises; Giuseppe Porcelli, Chairman, Lakeba Group; H.E. Abdulla Belhoul, CEO of TECOM; H.E. Marwan Abdulaziz, Senior Vice President, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City & Dubai Science Park – TECOM Group PJSC; Ahmed Hamzawy, Chief Partnership Officer, Microsoft UAE; and Dr Adil Al Zarooni, CEO, Al Zarooni Emirates Investments.

New centre in UAE to lead AI research and innovation

3m read
Tecom Group's various economic clusters stuck to high occupancy levels through 2024. It all showed up in the financials too.

Tecom nine-month profit crosses Dh1.1 billion

2m read