The first phase of the resolution came into effect on January 1, 2024 with the ban on single-use plastic bags, followed by the second phase on June 1, 2024, which extended the ban to all single-use bags. In continuation of the decision’s implementation, the third phase commenced on January 1, 2025, expanding the scope of the ban to include a range of single-use products. These include Styrofoam cups, plastic straws, plastic cotton swabs, plastic table covers, Styrofoam food containers, and plastic stirrers, explained the civic body.