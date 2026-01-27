The anniversary was commemorated this month with a long-haul flight between Lisbon and Recife, Brazil, conducted entirely without disposable plastic items. The carrier, which frequently operates charter services through major hubs including Dubai and London, first trialled the concept in December 2018 before implementing a fleet-wide ban on 1 January 2020.

Dubai: Portuguese charter specialist Hi Fly has marked the seventh anniversary of the aviation industry’s first single-use plastic-free commercial flight, a milestone that has since seen the carrier remove tonnes of waste from its global operations.

The airline noted that it continues to work with industry partners to refine its waste-reduction strategies, focusing on the broader goal of mitigating the environmental impact of long-haul travel. Seven years on from the Lisbon-based carrier’s first trial, the company remains focused on integrating these responsible practices into daily operations rather than treating them as one-off marketing exercises.

While many international carriers have faced criticism for the slow pace of cabin waste reduction, Hi Fly has maintained a strict prohibition on single-use plastics across its fleet of widebody aircraft for over five years. The carrier’s operations often involve complex missions, including humanitarian relief and specialist flights to Antarctica, where waste management is a primary environmental concern.

"This anniversary demonstrates that what began as an industry-first initiative has become an established operational reality," the company said in a statement.

The initiative began as a pilot programme to test whether environmental targets could be met within the rigorous logistical constraints of international aviation. Following the success of the initial 2018 flight, the company moved to permanently overhaul its cabin service equipment across its entire fleet.

According to data released by the airline, the transition to sustainable alternatives, including bamboo cutlery, compostable packaging, and recycled materials, removes approximately 100kg of plastic from a single long-haul flight.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.