From niche to necessity: Why bioplastics are becoming a supply chain imperative

Global plastic production today exceeds 400 million tonnes annually, yet biopolymers account for barely one percent of this total. This imbalance alone signals the scale of opportunity ahead. Market forecasts suggest that the global bioplastics sector is on track to grow at a compound annual rate of between 14 and 17 percent by the end of 2030, outpacing most traditional materials segments. This growth is no longer confined to packaging or disposable products. Over the next five years, materials such as polylactic acid are expected to move decisively into higher performance applications including textiles, medical technology, and durable consumer goods, marking a clear transition from niche adoption to industrial relevance.