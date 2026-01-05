From retailers to residents: UAE embraces single-use plastic ban

From reusable bags to sustainable packaging, community is adapting to alternatives
As the UAE rolled out the second phase of its ban on single-use plastic products from January 1, retailers, manufacturers and consumers alike have embraced the shift towards sustainability with growing confidence.
Announced by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), the expanded ban prohibits the import, manufacture and trade of a wider range of disposable plastic items, including beverage cups and lids, cutlery such as spoons, forks, knives and chopsticks, plates, straws, stirrers and food containers and boxes made of Styrofoam.
Major retailers said the transition has been smooth, driven by early preparation and strong consumer awareness.
“At LuLu Group, we are always aligned with the initiatives of the authorities and remain fully committed to sustainability-led retail practices,” said V. Nandakumar, Director of Marketing and Communications at Abu Dhabi-headquartered LuLu Group.
“We have proactively discontinued the sale of single-use plastic products such as plates, cups, cutlery, table sheets and disposable table covers across our stores.”
For the convenience of customers, LuLu has rolled out a broad selection of alternatives. “We have introduced a wide range of eco-friendly options, including reusable products and items made from recycled and paper-based materials, which serve as effective and sustainable replacements for single-use plastics,” Nandakumar said, adding that dedicated eco-friendly sections have been created across LuLu hypermarkets to make responsible shopping easier and more accessible.
“With regard to shopping bags, we phased out single-use plastic bags last year and transitioned to reusable alternatives such as high-air micro bags, paper bags, jute bags and cloth bags,” Nandakumar said.
On the manufacturing side, early alignment with regulations has helped avoid disruption. Dubai-based Hotpack Global, a major manufacturer and supplier of food packaging products, has been proactively aligned with the UAE’s single-use plastic regulations since they were first announced in 2022.
“Over the past decade, we have invested heavily in R&D, advanced manufacturing and compliance-driven product development to ensure our full product portfolio meets the latest MOCCAE and Dubai Municipality requirements,” said Abdul Jebbar P.B., Group CEO and Managing Director at Hotpack.
“We have already introduced a comprehensive range of fully compliant alternatives across all affected categories, including cups, lids, plates, cutlery, straws and food containers, using recycled-content plastics, paper, board, moulded fibre and plant-based materials. Importantly, we don’t manufacture EPS or Styrofoam products, which are a key focus of the ban.”
Hotpack has developed innovative solutions well ahead of the January implementation. These include products made from recycled polymers – some with up to 100 per cent recycled content – as well as paper, aluminium, moulded fibre and compostable materials.
Complementing the efforts of retailers and manufacturers, residents have shown strong willingness to change their habits.
Jijo Joseph, a long-time resident of Khalifa City, has been embracing sustainable practices well before the latest regulations came into effect.
“I have been recycling plastic for years,” he said.
“I use reusable shopping bags for my groceries, and I always deposit plastic bottles and cans in the reverse vending machines (RVMs) at the malls. It’s a simple habit, but it makes a real difference.”
Joseph added that the ban on single-use plastics has made him even more conscious of everyday choices. “With stores moving towards eco-friendly alternatives, it’s easier than ever to adopt sustainable habits. I hope more people see it as a shared responsibility rather than just a regulation.”
Leading retailers continue to run awareness campaigns across social media platforms and in-store promotions, actively encouraging shoppers to choose reusable and sustainable options.
“The response from our customers has been extremely encouraging, with strong acceptance and adoption,” Nandakumar added.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox