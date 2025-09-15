172 million plastic bags kept out of the environment in a year
Abu Dhabi: The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has announced a major milestone, recording a 95% reduction in plastic bag consumption since the launch of its single-use plastic bag policy. The achievement reflects strong community cooperation and a growing commitment to environmental responsibility.
EAD said this progress highlights public awareness and determination to tackle plastic pollution, adding that the milestone marks the beginning of a new phase of collective action towards a more sustainable future.
To further engage the community, EAD has rolled out a public opinion survey to measure awareness, attitudes, and readiness to shift from single-use plastics to reusable alternatives.
Running from 1 September to 12 October, the survey supports the implementation of Abu Dhabi’s Single-Use Plastic Policy by identifying challenges individuals face and motivations driving sustainable choices.
The agency said the findings will inform awareness campaigns and future policies, helping strengthen initiatives designed to cut plastic dependence. It urged residents to take part via the dedicated link, stressing that community input is essential to national efforts to safeguard the environment.
Abu Dhabi has seen remarkable results since the policy came into force on 1 June 2022:
172 million bags prevented – kept from entering the environment in just one year.
450,000 bags reduced daily – the average drop in usage since the ban.
Policy rollout – part of the wider 2022 Single-Use Plastic Policy.
Policy objective – reducing reliance on single-use plastics while promoting recycling and sustainability.
Community engagement – survey launched to shape awareness drives and future policy-making.
Protecting the environment – cutting plastic waste reduces threats to human and animal health, prevents blocked waterways, and safeguards wildlife.
Advancing sustainability – encouraging reusable alternatives helps build a cleaner, greener future for generations to come.
