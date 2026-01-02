EAD study highlights Abu Dhabi’s role in global bird migration

Coloured-ring programme helps map routes and monitor bird health
Abu Dhabi: The coloured-ring bird-banding programme run by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has delivered strong scientific results, helping identify more than 560 birds and assess their health. The data has allowed researchers to track migration routes across multiple regions, confirming Abu Dhabi’s role as a key stopover along major global migratory bird flyways.
The programme forms part of EAD’s advanced research efforts to better understand the behaviour of migratory and shorebirds. It provides reliable information on migration patterns, stopover sites, seasonal movements and bird health, supporting long-term conservation and biodiversity protection.
Coloured rings enable birds to be identified through re-sighting without the need for recapture, reducing stress on wildlife and disturbance to natural habitats. This approach also helps scientists track long-distance movements and study the effects of environmental and climate change on bird migration.
Abu Dhabi’s strategic location at the crossroads of flyways linking Asia, Africa and Europe, combined with its diverse habitats — such as coastlines, islands, sabkhas and wetlands — makes it an ideal refuge for migratory birds. The programme’s success also reflects the effectiveness of EAD’s environmental policies in managing protected areas to international scientific standards.
To strengthen community engagement, EAD has invited the public and wildlife enthusiasts to photograph birds with coloured rings from a safe distance and email images to shorebirds@ead.gov.ae. These contributions support scientific databases and help expand research.
EAD runs a long-term programme to monitor migratory and breeding species, helping assess population trends and identify key sites within the Zayed Network of Protected Areas. The UAE hosts resident and breeding migratory species such as the Socotra Cormorant, Western Reef Heron and Sooty Falcon, alongside a wide range of migratory birds.
Al Wathba Wetland Reserve and Bu Sayeef Marine Protected Area are among the most important sites, supporting both resident and migratory species. More than 260 bird species have been recorded at Al Wathba, the only site in the Arabian Gulf where Greater Flamingos breed regularly.
Across Abu Dhabi’s reserves, 175 bird species are protected, including 11% classified as threatened. Recent surveys recorded 175 species across 55 sites. EAD also reported strong breeding activity among seabirds, flamingos and shorebirds, alongside successful satellite tracking of Asian Dowitchers covering more than 11,800 kilometres.
These findings highlight Abu Dhabi’s continued commitment to protecting migratory birds and preserving ecological balance for future generations.
