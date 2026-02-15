Doors and hinges pose a significant risk to small children
Abu Dhabi: Parents in Abu Dhabi have been urged to take simple safety measures to protect young children from finger injuries caused by doors, hinges and drawers, as part of a new awareness campaign launched by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority.
The guidance comes amid growing concern about preventable household accidents involving toddlers, particularly those in the crawling stage.
The authority warned that doors and hinges pose a significant risk to small children, who are more vulnerable to bruises, fractures and, in severe cases, partial amputations.
According to the authority, most injuries among children aged between one and two occur when they place their fingers near the hinge side of doors while trying to open them. Older children, meanwhile, are more likely to injure themselves on the handle side when opening and closing doors.
The campaign highlights a number of practical steps that families can take at home. These include installing protective finger guards along the hinge side of doors to prevent children from inserting their hands, as well as fitting foam stoppers designed to stop doors from fully closing.
As an alternative, parents were advised to place a thick towel over the top of the door to prevent it from shutting completely, reducing the risk of trapped fingers.
The authority also stressed the importance of teaching children not to play with doors or slam them, and to keep their hands away from hinges. Close supervision is especially important in buildings with automatic doors and lifts, where the risk of injury can be higher.