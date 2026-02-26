Solar power to drive UAE healthcare's net zero ambitions by 2040
PureHealth has signed a 25-year master lease agreement with Yellow Door Energy to supply clean electricity to its network of hospitals and clinics across the UAE.
The signing ceremony took place at PureHealth’s office in Abu Dhabi and was attended by senior executives from PureHealth, SEHA and Yellow Door Energy.
Under the agreement, on-site solar power plants will be installed across PureHealth facilities. The plants are expected to generate around 23.5 million kilowatt-hours of clean electricity each year. This is equivalent to cutting about 7,200 metric tonnes of carbon emissions annually.
Officials said the move supports the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategy and aligns with PureHealth’s own goal to reach net zero by 2040.
Leya Al Damani, Chief Sustainability Officer at PureHealth, said the partnership marks an important step in reducing the environmental footprint of the healthcare sector.
“By strengthening our infrastructure with reliable clean power, we are improving operational efficiency while ensuring uninterrupted, high-quality patient care,” she said. “This project is part of our long-term facilities and operations strategy and reduces our reliance on fossil fuels.”
Jeremy Crane, Group CEO of Yellow Door Energy, said healthcare facilities play a key role in society and require stable and efficient energy solutions.
“We are proud to partner with PureHealth to bring clean electricity to its hospitals and clinics,” he said. “Our experience in delivering multi-site solar projects allows us to support PureHealth in meeting its sustainability goals.”
Yellow Door Energy will be responsible for financing, designing, building, operating and maintaining the solar power systems. The leasing model allows PureHealth to benefit from renewable energy without upfront capital investment.
Officials said the agreement also improves long-term cost predictability and supports smarter asset planning.
The partnership reflects a wider shift in the healthcare sector toward combining clean energy, efficiency and patient-focused services. With growing attention on sustainability, hospitals and clinics are increasingly adopting solutions that lower emissions while maintaining high standards of care.
PureHealth said the initiative reinforces its commitment to building a more sustainable healthcare system that supports both community well-being and national climate goals.