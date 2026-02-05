Abu Dhabi launches solar self-supply policy to cut power demand

The new policy is part of a broader set of enabling policies and guidelines for different consumer segments, aimed at supporting the sustainability of the sector. These include the Energy Efficiency Appliances Policy, as well as additional policies that will be announced throughout 2026. It is also aligned with the Abu Dhabi Climate Change Strategy, which aims to increase reliance on clean and sustainable energy sources, reduce emissions, and enhance sector efficiency to achieve the highest levels of reliability and resilience, while ensuring the provision of services at reasonable cost.