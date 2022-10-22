Dubai: The UAE is highlighting its pioneering role in promoting the transition to renewable and clean energy during World Energy Day (October 22,) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) said.

DEWA noted World Energy Day was declared in 2012 during the World Energy Forum in Dubai. It was endorsed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and representatives of 54 countries, in addition to the United Nations, the Arab League and the African Union Commission.

In 2021, the UAE announced the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, with investments of more than Dh600 billion in clean and renewable energy until 2050. This makes the country the first in the Middle East and North Africa to launch such an initiative.

“The UAE has also consistently supported global efforts to address climate change by announcing effective solutions that enable low-carbon sectors, as well as leading projects that support the country’s future strategies and aspirations, such as Masdar City in Abu Dhabi and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai,” DEWA added.

Committed to sustainability

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, said: “The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is committed to promoting energy sustainability and diversifying its sources because of its pivotal role in enabling a sustainable economic growth."

He added: "The World Energy Day, which was launched from the UAE, raises awareness about the importance of diversifying energy sources and increasing the share of clean and renewable energy, in addition to developing national policies and strategies that support the sustainable development and contribute to enhancing the efficiency of energy production and use.”

“The UAE has developed a set of future plans aimed at diversifying energy sources and moving towards clean ones, especially nuclear power. The operation of the Barakah peaceful nuclear power plant supports the efforts to shift towards clean energy in the UAE. This is a big step towards ensuring energy sustainability, diversification and security for decades to come,” added Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

Driver of development

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, vice chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and DEWA managing director and CEO, said: “Energy is a major driver of economic and social development. The UAE attaches great importance to energy sustainability and supporting global efforts to combat climate change. This is achieved through effective solutions to support low-carbon local sectors and the implementation of pioneering projects that support the UAE’s strategies and future aspirations.”

He added: “In Dubai, we are working to increase the share of renewable and clean energy in Dubai’s energy mix in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 per cent of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050."