Sharjah: Want to see the most beautiful home-grown dates, best lemons and figs in the country? Head to Expo Al Dhaid where the eighth edition of the “Al Dhaid Date Festival” kicked off on Thursday.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the festival features extensive participation from palm owners, farmers, industrialists, and families involved in the date industry from across the UAE.

Visitors can explore various types of dates and fruits, engage with farmers, and learn about the cultivation practices and unique qualities of different date varieties. The festival also includes competitions, contests, and heritage-themed activities, adding to its vibrant atmosphere.

Exciting competitions

The festival’s competitions, which offer valuable prizes to 130 winners across various categories, are a major highlight. This year’s lineup includes “The Best Lemons,” “Fig Contest,” “The Most Beautiful Home-grown Dates” (exclusively for women), and a new children’s competition, “Ratb Al Kharaif Beauty.”

These contests are conducted based on stringent criteria and specifications, ensuring the dates’ quality, local origin, and absence of any impurities. These events draw significant participation from palm owners and farmers eager to showcase their products and win accolades.

The festival is instrumental in raising awareness about modern agricultural practices in UAE Image Credit: Amna Alansaari/Visual journalist

This year, the festival has seen a substantial increase in visitor turnout, with many eager to explore premium quality dates and palm leaf products. The Al Dhaid Date Festival has become a key economic and cultural event in the UAE, promoting sustainable agricultural development and supporting farmers.

The festival is instrumental in raising awareness about modern agricultural practices and strengthening the UAE’s food security. It empowers farmers to invest in palm cultivation and related industries, encouraging them to enhance their production in both quantity and quality. Additionally, it emphasises the preservation and cultivation of date palm trees, a crucial aspect of the UAE’s environment and heritage.

Open daily from 7am to 10pm, the festival provides a platform for farmers to exchange knowledge and expertise, showcasing the superior quality and diversity of Emirati date varieties. The event highlights Al Dhaid’s status as a primary hub for palm cultivation in the region, reinforcing the cultural heritage associated with the blessed palm tree.

One of Sharjah’s premier cultural and social events, the festival will run until July 28.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI; Salem Ali Salem Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah Municipal Council; Sheikh Salem bin Mohammed bin Salem Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), and Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber, along with several board members nd other officials.

Visting hours

What: 8th Al Dhaid Date Festival

Where: Expo Al Dhaid

When: From 7am to 10pm till July 28