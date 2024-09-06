Illegal residents who want to apply at one of the 86 Amer Centres should check their timing as they have different operating hours. Applicants can call Amer Call Centre number 8005111 to get more information.

UAE has declared Amnesty for illegal residents who have overstayed their visas from September 1 to October 31. They can rectify their residency status without fine and ban during this time. They have the option either to leave the country or find a job to maintain their legal status.