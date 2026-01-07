UAE warns residents against fake domestic worker ads online

MoHRE urges residents to verify recruiters through MOHRE platforms
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has warned residents against dealing with unlicensed offices offering domestic worker recruitment services, cautioning that misleading advertisements circulating on social media platforms pose serious risks to families and households.
In a statement issued through its digital platforms, the ministry said engaging with unauthorised entities exposes individuals to legal and financial liabilities and undermines the quality and reliability of services provided. It stressed that such practices can jeopardise the safety and wellbeing of employers and their families.
The ministry outlined several risks associated with dealing with unlicensed recruiters, including the possibility of hiring untrained domestic workers, the absence of guarantees or legal protections, and potential legal accountability for employers. It also warned of health risks, including exposure to infectious diseases, as well as the possibility that the worker may have been involved in previous legal violations.
Residents were urged to exercise caution and to deal exclusively with recruitment offices licensed and approved by the ministry. These offices, it said, are subject to ongoing monitoring to ensure service quality and to safeguard the rights of all parties involved.
The ministry also cautioned against being drawn in by false or misleading offers promoted on social media, noting that such advertisements often lack legal credibility and professional safeguards.
It reiterated the importance of using only licensed and approved recruitment offices, which can be verified through the ministry’s official website at mohre.gov.ae or via its authorised digital channels, to ensure a safe, lawful and transparent recruitment process.
