MoHRE cracks down on domestic worker agency after violations found

Authorities urge residents to deal only with licensed firms for hiring domestic workers
Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), in cooperation with relevant authorities, has revoked the licence of Oud Al Reem Agency for Domestic Worker Services, operating in Ajman, after serious violations of domestic labour regulations were confirmed.
The decision followed findings from governance and field inspection reports, as well as data from the ministry’s complaints and inspection systems, which identified breaches of the Domestic Workers Law, its implementing regulations and related decisions.
In a statement, MoHRE said it would take firm legal action against any domestic worker recruitment office found to be in violation of the law. It confirmed that all necessary legal measures have been applied in this case and that local authorities have been notified to complete the licence revocation procedures.
The owners of the agency have been instructed to regularise the status of domestic workers under their sponsorship in line with MoHRE regulations and to settle all fines imposed as a result of the violations.
MoHRE called on customers to report any negative practices or concerns related to licensed domestic worker recruitment offices through its call centre on 600590000. The ministry said addressing complaints and enhancing regulatory oversight remain central to its efforts to organise the domestic worker services market, protect the rights of all parties and raise service standards across the sector.
The ministry also advised employers to deal exclusively with accredited and licensed agencies, whose details are available on the MoHRE website, warning that engaging unlicensed entities could lead to legal accountability, as well as health and security risks.
MoHRE reaffirmed that the domestic worker services market in the UAE operates under high standards of governance and competitiveness, aligned with humanitarian principles set out in the law. It praised the majority of recruitment offices for complying with regulations and contributing to a safe working environment and sustainable economic growth.
As part of its ongoing reforms, the ministry highlighted efforts to strengthen market regulation, expand worker protection and integrate domestic worker services into its electronic platforms and the ‘Zero Bureaucracy’ programme. These initiatives include the ‘Work Bundle’ services, as well as integration with Dubai Now and Invest in Dubai.
MoHRE said its enforcement efforts led to penalties against 37 domestic worker recruitment offices in the first half of 2025, involving a total of 107 violations.
