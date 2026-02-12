Can an employer deduct half a housemaid’s salary for household damage?

Dispute over salary deduction can be taken to court
Question: I am a housemaid. The washing machine was damaged while I was washing clothes, and my employer wants to deduct half of my salary every month to recover its cost. Does he have the right to do so? What procedures should I follow in this case? Please advise.
Answer: He does not have the right to deduct more than a quarter of the wage until the full amount of the loss is paid, unless the remaining balance is less. The worker must approve such a deduction. In case of disagreement, the worker may file a complaint with the Ministry, which will decide on the matter. If either party disagrees with the Ministry’s decision, the dispute will be referred to the courts.
Article (16) of Federal Decree-Law No. (9) of 2022 on Domestic Workers, regarding pay deductions, states: “If the Worker commits an act resulting from their grave mistake or violation of instructions that causes harm to the Employer by losing or destroying tools, machines, products or materials owned by the latter, or those in the custody of the Worker or at their disposal, then the Employer, either with the consent of the Worker or with the approval of the Ministry if the Worker does not agree, may deduct from the wage an amount not exceeding a quarter of what is necessary to redress the damage, as estimated by the Ministry. If neither party agrees with what the Ministry decides, the dispute shall be referred to the court.”