Can an employer deduct half a housemaid’s salary for household damage?

Article (16) of Federal Decree-Law No. (9) of 2022 on Domestic Workers, regarding pay deductions, states: “If the Worker commits an act resulting from their grave mistake or violation of instructions that causes harm to the Employer by losing or destroying tools, machines, products or materials owned by the latter, or those in the custody of the Worker or at their disposal, then the Employer, either with the consent of the Worker or with the approval of the Ministry if the Worker does not agree, may deduct from the wage an amount not exceeding a quarter of what is necessary to redress the damage, as estimated by the Ministry. If neither party agrees with what the Ministry decides, the dispute shall be referred to the court.”