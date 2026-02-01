How can a housemaid file a case against an employer in the UAE?

Domestic workers must begin with a MOHRE complaint before the dispute can move to court
Question: I am a housemaid. I would like to know what procedures I should follow to file a case and claim my rights from my employer. Do I need to pay any court fees?
Answer: To claim your rights, you must first file a complaint with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE). The Ministry will take the necessary steps to try to settle the dispute amicably between you and your employer.
If the dispute is not resolved:
If the value of your claim is less than Dh50,000, the Ministry has the authority to issue a decision on the matter.
If the value of your claim exceeds Dh50,000, the Ministry will refer the dispute to the competent court for judgment.
Importantly, lawsuits filed by domestic workers are exempt from all judicial fees at every stage of litigation, meaning you do not need to pay court costs. These cases are also treated as urgent. This is based on Article 23 of Federal Decree-Law No. (9) of 2022 on Domestic Workers, which states that:
The Ministry shall take appropriate measures to settle disputes amicably.
If no settlement is reached, the dispute will be referred to the competent court.
The Ministry may decide disputes where the claim does not exceed AED 50,000.
Either party may challenge the Ministry’s decision before the court within 15 working days of being notified.
The court must schedule a hearing within three working days, and the case must be decided within 30 working days.
The court’s ruling in such cases is final.
In addition, Article 26(3) confirms that: “Lawsuits filed by workers under this Decree-Law shall be exempt from all judicial fees at all stages of litigation, and their consideration shall be urgent.”
