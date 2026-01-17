Three ways to check your health insurance details using your Emirates ID
Dubai: If you urgently need medical care but cannot locate your health insurance card, you can still access treatment by using your Emirates ID. In the UAE, health insurance policies are digitally linked to an individual’s Emirates ID, allowing hospitals and clinics to verify coverage quickly and efficiently.
This system ensures that patients can receive medical attention without delays, even if physical insurance documents are unavailable.
There are three main ways to access your health insurance information using your Emirates ID number:
1. Online through your insurance provider’s website
You can visit your health insurance provider’s official website and log in using your Emirates ID number. Most insurers allow policyholders to view their coverage details directly or create online credentials for future access.
2. Via a mobile app
Many insurance companies and Third Party Administrators (TPAs) offer mobile applications that allow insured individuals to log in using their Emirates ID. These apps enable users to track coverage details, monitor claim approval requests, and view the network of hospitals and clinics covered under their policy.
3. By contacting the customer service call centre
You can also call your insurance provider’s customer service hotline and provide your Emirates ID number. A representative can assist you in retrieving policy details, coverage information, and provider network details.
These options make it easier for individuals to understand their health insurance coverage and access essential information when needed. Most insurers and TPAs in the UAE now rely on digital platforms, allowing policyholders to manage their healthcare benefits conveniently using their Emirates ID.
When you enter your Emirates ID number on an insurance website or mobile application, you can typically view a comprehensive overview of your healthcare plan, including:
Your insurance benefits
Pending medicine or treatment approval requests
The hospitals and clinics that accept your health insurance provider
This digital access helps patients make informed decisions before visiting a healthcare facility.
Since 2017, health insurance providers in the UAE have progressively linked insurance policies to customers’ Emirates IDs. Clinics and hospitals across the country are equipped with Emirates ID card readers, enabling them to instantly verify a patient’s insurance status and applicable coverage benefits.
This initiative was introduced as part of the UAE government’s broader efforts to digitise services and streamline access to healthcare.
Who is responsible for providing health insurance in the UAE?
In the UAE, employers are legally required to provide and fund health insurance for their employees. This responsibility also extends to sponsors of domestic workers.
While employers often cover employees and, in some cases, their dependants, the type of policy and level of benefits vary across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and the northern emirates.
Abu Dhabi
In Abu Dhabi, employers and sponsors are responsible for providing health insurance coverage for employees and, in most cases, their families. This usually includes one spouse and up to three children under the age of 18.
According to the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, individuals earning a monthly salary of under Dh5,000, or under Dh4,000 plus a housing allowance, are entitled to a basic product health insurance policy.
Dubai
Health insurance is mandatory in Dubai under the Dubai Health Insurance Law, which came into effect in January 2014. The law requires every sponsor to provide an Essential Benefits Plan (EBP).
EBP premiums typically range from Dh550 to Dh650, depending on the provider and coverage terms.
Employers are legally responsible for providing health insurance for working professionals. If an employer provides coverage only for the employee and not their family members, the employee is required by law to arrange health insurance for dependants under their sponsorship, including a spouse, parents, or children.
Northern Emirates
As of January 2025, all private sector employees and domestic workers in the UAE’s northern emirates, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah, must have basic health insurance coverage.
According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), employers must obtain a valid health insurance policy as a condition for issuing or renewing residency permits. Policies can be purchased through the DubaiCare Network or any accredited insurance provider.
