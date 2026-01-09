Ask Gulf News: Do UAE labour laws limit working hours for maritime ship crew?

Legal exemptions under UAE labour law explain when longer working hours are permitted
Question: I am a crew of maritime ship. I work usually more than 48 hours per week and the company is confirming that my work type is exempted from the provisions relating to the maximum limit of working hours. Is it true?
Answer: It’s true that your work as a crew of maritime ship is exempted from the provisions relating to the maximum limit of working hours, according to Article 15 of the Cabinet Resolution No. (1) Of 2022 Concerning the Executive Regulations of Federal Decree-Law No. (33) Of 2021 Regulating Labor Relations, (The following categories shall be exempted from the provisions relating to the maximum limit of working hours:
a. Chairmen and members of board of directors.
b. Persons occupying supervisory positions if the occupants of such positions enjoy the capacities of an employer.
c. Workers comprising the crew of maritime ships and workers employed at sea and enjoy special service conditions due to the nature of their work.
d. Activities whose technical nature require its performance in successive shifts or rounds provided that the average of working hours does not exceed (56) hours per week.
e. Preparatory or supplementary activities which are required to be performed outside the general time zones determined for work at the establishment.)
