Ask Gulf News: How many sick leave days are allowed in the UAE?

What the labour law says about paid leave, eligibility and medical certificates

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
How sick leave works in the UAE, including paid and unpaid leave, eligibility rules and medical certificate requirements.
Karola G/Pexels

Dubai: If you work in the UAE, understanding sick leave rules is essential to make sure you receive the correct entitlements and avoid disputes with your employer. Sick leave in the UAE is governed by Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021, which sets out clear rules on eligibility, pay, notification requirements and termination protections.

Who is eligible for sick leave in the UAE?

Employees become eligible for sick leave after completing their probation period. Once confirmed, you are entitled to up to 90 days of sick leave per year, which can be taken continuously or intermittently.

Sick leave pay is structured as follows:

  • First 15 days: full pay

  • Next 30 days: half pay

  • Remaining 45 days: unpaid

If you fall ill during probation, you may request sick leave, but it is subject to employer approval, requires a medical report, and is unpaid.

When is paid sick leave not granted?

Paid sick leave will not be approved if:

  • You are still on probation

  • The illness results from misconduct, such as alcohol or drug use

  • The illness is caused by breaching workplace safety rules that you were informed of

How and when to notify your employer

Under Article 31 of the UAE Labour Law, employees must notify their employer of sickness within three days of falling ill. You must also submit a medical report issued by an authorised medical provider to support your absence.

Employers are not allowed to terminate an employee while they are on sick leave. However, if the full 90-day entitlement is exhausted and the employee is still unable to return to work, the employer may terminate the contract. In this case, the employee remains entitled to end-of-service benefits.

Is a doctor’s note required for sick leave?

Yes. UAE labour law requires employees to submit an official medical certificate issued by a local health authority. After your consultation, the doctor will provide an approved sick leave certificate, which must be shared with your employer. This certificate is usually issued free of charge.

Do sick leave certificates need attestation?

For sick leave of five days or less, attestation can be completed electronically and does not require approval from a medical committee.

For sick leave exceeding five days, attestation is required and may involve a fee. Certificates issued in:

  • Sharjah and the northern emirates must be attested via the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP)

  • Dubai or Abu Dhabi require approval from the respective health authority before electronic submission through MOHAP

If your leave exceeds one month, approval from a medical sub-committee in the relevant emirate is also required.

