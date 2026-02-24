Think you have to give 30 days' notice? Not in these 4 situations
Dubai: In most cases, employees in the UAE must serve a notice period before leaving their job. However, there are specific situations where you can resign immediately without serving notice. These exceptions are set out in Article 45 of the UAE Labour Law. You can resign without notice in the following cases:
1. If your employer has violated your rights
If your employer breaches your rights under the Labour Law, its executive regulations, or your employment contract, you may resign without notice — but certain conditions must be met.
You must:
Notify the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) at least 14 days before submitting your resignation.
Give the employer an opportunity to correct the violation.
Ensure the employer fails to rectify the issue despite being formally notified by MOHRE.
If these conditions are met, you can resign immediately under Clause 1 of Article 45 and retain your legal entitlements.
2. If you are assaulted at work
If you are assaulted by your employer or their legal representative, you may resign without notice.
In this case, you must report the incident to the relevant authorities and MOHRE within five working days from the date you were able to report it.
3. If the workplace poses serious safety or health risks
If your workplace exposes you to serious dangers affecting your safety or health, and your employer fails to address the issue despite being aware of it, you can resign immediately without serving notice.
4. If you are forced to do a different job without your consent
If you are asked to perform tasks that are fundamentally different from what was agreed in your employment contract — and you have not agreed to the change — you may resign without notice.
In all of the above situations, you can leave immediately and still retain your legal rights, including end-of-service benefits. You do not have to serve notice or pay compensation.
What is the notice period in the UAE?
Outside of the exceptions above, the standard rules for termination are set out in Article 43 of the UAE Labour Law.
Either the employer or employee may terminate the contract for any legitimate reason, provided that written notice is given, the notice period is at least 30 days and no more than 90 days and the contract continues to be executed during the notice period.
Key rules to know
The employment contract remains valid throughout the notice period and only ends once the period expires.
The employee is entitled to full salary during the notice period, based on their most recent wage.
If either party fails to serve the required notice, they must compensate the other party with a “notice period allowance”.
This compensation is calculated based on the employee’s last received wage — even if the other party did not suffer any actual damage.
If the employer terminates the contract
If you are terminated by your employer, you are entitled to:
One unpaid day off per week during the notice period to search for a new job.
You may choose which day to take off, provided you inform your employer at least three days in advance.
Can the notice period be reduced?
The notice period can be reduced or waived entirely if both parties agree. However, the agreement must not infringe on either party’s rights. The notice period must be the same for both employer and employee, unless a shorter period is in favour of the worker.
If you're planning to resign, it's important to check your employment contract and ensure your situation meets the legal requirements before leaving without notice.