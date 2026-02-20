Facing a steep rent hike in Dubai? You might be legally entitled to pay much less
Dubai: If you’re new to Dubai or facing a lease renewal with a steep rent increase, you might feel the proposed hike is excessive and you could be right.
Dubai has a legal rental increase cap designed to protect tenants, limiting how much rents can be raised based on official market data and regulations.
This cap is enforced by the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) under the Dubai Land Department (DLD) and sets maximum allowable increases depending on how far below the average market rate your current rent is.
The rental cap in Dubai is governed by Decree No. 43 of 2013, which sets limits on rent increases based on how far your current rent is below the average market rate for similar properties in your area. Here is how the cap works:
No increase (0 per cent) if your rent is up to 10 per cent below the market average
Up to 5 per cent increase if your rent is 11 per cent –20 per cent below the average
Up to 10 per cent increase if your rent is 21 per cent –30 per cent below
Up to 15 per cent increase if your rent is 31 per cent –40 per cent below
Up to 20 per cent increase if your rent is more than 40 per cent below the average
These bands define the maximum legal increase, meaning landlords cannot exceed these percentages under Dubai’s rental regulations.
If your landlord plans to raise the rent, they are required to notify you at least 90 days before the lease expires, as per Article 14 of No. 26 of 2007. This ensures tenants have sufficient time to review the proposed increase, negotiate, or plan their next steps. Exceptions only apply if both landlord and tenant agree otherwise.
DLD has introduced the Dubai Smart Residential Rent Index, an AI-powered tool that helps tenants and landlords determine fair rental values using official data and analytics.
The index evaluates properties based on:
Construction quality and design
Technical and structural specifications
Quality of finishes and maintenance
Location and spatial value
Available services and facilities, including parking, cleanliness, and energy efficiency
Visit the official DLD website at dubailand.gov.ae and select the Rental Index option.
Enter your property details:
Property type
Ejari number
Lease end date
Current rental amount
The system will calculate the fair market rent for your property and show any permissible rent increase based on local and building-specific trends.
This tool allows you to verify if your current rent is above or below the market average and informs you of the maximum legal increase you can expect.
Knowing your rights under Dubai’s rental laws ensures you avoid unfair rent hikes, have data to support negotiations and understand your legal protections.