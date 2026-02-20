GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASK GULF NEWS
ASK GULF NEWS

How much can my landlord raise the rent in Dubai?

Facing a steep rent hike in Dubai? You might be legally entitled to pay much less

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
With the Smart Rental Index and clear legal limits, tenants in Dubai can make informed decisions when renewing leases, while landlords are guided to apply fair increases.
With the Smart Rental Index and clear legal limits, tenants in Dubai can make informed decisions when renewing leases, while landlords are guided to apply fair increases.
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: If you’re new to Dubai or facing a lease renewal with a steep rent increase, you might feel the proposed hike is excessive and you could be right.

 Dubai has a legal rental increase cap designed to protect tenants, limiting how much rents can be raised based on official market data and regulations.

This cap is enforced by the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) under the Dubai Land Department (DLD) and sets maximum allowable increases depending on how far below the average market rate your current rent is.

1. How the rental cap works in Dubai

The rental cap in Dubai is governed by Decree No. 43 of 2013, which sets limits on rent increases based on how far your current rent is below the average market rate for similar properties in your area. Here is how the cap works:

  • No increase (0 per cent) if your rent is up to 10 per cent below the market average

  • Up to 5 per cent increase if your rent is 11 per cent –20 per cent below the average

  • Up to 10 per cent increase if your rent is 21 per cent –30 per cent below

  • Up to 15 per cent increase if your rent is 31 per cent –40 per cent below

  • Up to 20 per cent increase if your rent is more than 40 per cent below the average

These bands define the maximum legal increase, meaning landlords cannot exceed these percentages under Dubai’s rental regulations.

2. Landlords must provide three months’ notice

If your landlord plans to raise the rent, they are required to notify you at least 90 days before the lease expires, as per Article 14 of No. 26 of 2007. This ensures tenants have sufficient time to review the proposed increase, negotiate, or plan their next steps. Exceptions only apply if both landlord and tenant agree otherwise.

3. Checking your rental increase using the Smart Rental Index

DLD has introduced the Dubai Smart Residential Rent Index, an AI-powered tool that helps tenants and landlords determine fair rental values using official data and analytics.

  • The index evaluates properties based on:

  • Construction quality and design

  • Technical and structural specifications

  • Quality of finishes and maintenance

  • Location and spatial value

  • Available services and facilities, including parking, cleanliness, and energy efficiency

How to use the Dubai Smart Rental Index

  1. Visit the official DLD website at dubailand.gov.ae and select the Rental Index option.

  2. Enter your property details:

    • Property type

    • Ejari number

    • Lease end date

    • Current rental amount

  3. The system will calculate the fair market rent for your property and show any permissible rent increase based on local and building-specific trends.

This tool allows you to verify if your current rent is above or below the market average and informs you of the maximum legal increase you can expect.

Knowing your rights under Dubai’s rental laws ensures you avoid unfair rent hikes, have data to support negotiations and understand your legal protections.

Related Topics:
Dubai rents

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The UAE rental market embraces flexible payments

UAE rental market moves beyond cheque-based payments

5m read
ADNOC Gas reported a record net profit of $5.2 billion for 2025, citing strong demand in the UAE market.

UAE's ADNOC Gas posts $5.2bn as local demand soars

3m read
Wondering if your rent increase is justified? Dubai’s Smart Rental Index evaluates every residential building’s design, maintenance, and facilities to determine a fair market rent.

How to know if your rent increase is fair in Dubai

3m read
Who can drive in the UAE on a tourist visa?

Who can drive in the UAE on a tourist visa?

4m read