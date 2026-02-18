UAE rental market begins to move beyond cheque-based payments

A number of new models now allow tenants to pay rent in monthly instalments
Cheque-based rent remains one of the most persistent friction points in the UAE property market, even as the sector modernises and digitises.
For many new arrivals in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, the rental process still comes with a surprise: instead of paying rent monthly, tenants are often asked to settle the annual amount in one to four post-dated cheques.
This practice creates a clear mismatch between how residents are paid and how they are asked to pay for housing. Salaries typically arrive monthly, while rent is concentrated into large upfront instalments. As rental prices rise and the expatriate population becomes more mobile, this disconnect is increasingly seen as a structural feature of the market rather than a temporary inconvenience.
The market has begun to adapt. A number of new models now allow tenants to pay rent in monthly instalments, while landlords still receive the full annual amount upfront. These structures aim to preserve landlords’ expectations on cash flow and security, while improving affordability and budgeting for tenants.
At the same time, the UAE’s payments infrastructure is evolving. Documentation from the Dubai Land Department indicates that Ejari, the tenancy registration system, is integrated with the UAE Direct Debit System (UAEDDS). This integration enables scheduled rental payments directly through bank accounts and signals growing institutional support for more flexible rent arrangements.
Analysts say that as these systems mature, they could provide the backbone for wider adoption of automated monthly rent payments, reducing reliance on cheques.
Against this backdrop, real estate platforms in the UAE are reassessing their role. Originally built primarily as listing marketplaces, some are now moving closer to the transaction layer, where payments, financing and compliance intersect with property search.
Several platforms are exploring tools such as integrated rent collection, digital contract management, income verification and links to bank products. Public documents from MyQasr, a UAE-based digital real estate platform, indicate it is among the firms examining such features.
MyQasr currently offers residential and commercial listings, search tools, agent and property verification, and direct communication between users and brokers or owners. References in its documentation point to potential services that would require integration with financial institutions, including income verification and credit-related checks typically found in mortgage or financing processes. These elements suggest a possible shift towards more transaction-focused services, although full details have not been disclosed.
Other regional property and fintech players are also testing or marketing similar capabilities, including digital rent collection and earlier-stage mortgage screening, as they try to position themselves closer to where money actually changes hands.
One model being explored by several platforms and service providers is the ability for tenants to convert annual rent into monthly payments without relying on credit cards, while still ensuring that landlords receive the full amount upfront.
If adopted at scale, such structures could ease two long-standing issues in the rental market: Tenants would no longer need to align large cheque payments with monthly income cycles and landlords would retain the security of upfront payment and avoid direct exposure to instalment risk.
The emphasis on non-card-based solutions is particularly relevant in the UAE, where many residents lack extensive local credit histories or prefer not to use revolving credit products for essential housing costs.
Industry lawyers and consultants note, however, that questions remain over how tenant protections, data privacy and enforcement would work if rent is split into monthly debits or tied to third-party financing arrangements.
Payment structures and fees are also influencing returns in the short-term rental segment. In the holiday home and short-stay market, commissions charged by platforms and management companies can significantly reduce net yields, even when occupancy is strong.
Some newer platforms are competing by offering lower commission rates and more flexible payout options to owners, targeting landlords who are increasingly focused on post-fee profitability rather than headline nightly rates.
As with all short-term rental activity in Dubai, regulatory compliance remains critical. Properties must be licensed and approved under holiday home regulations, making coordination with authorities as important as pricing or user experience.
Another trend drawing attention in the UAE property sector is the convergence of real estate with digital assets. Rather than treating cryptocurrency payments and tokenised ownership as isolated experiments, some platforms present them as part of a broader investment theme.
In practice, digital assets may be used as a source of capital for property transactions, structured to comply with local regulations and registration rules. Tokenisation, meanwhile, allows properties—or fractions of them—to be represented digitally, enabling fractional ownership and potentially improving liquidity.
This direction aligns with regulatory developments in Dubai, where pilot projects involving tokenised real estate have been launched with government participation. These initiatives suggest that digital ownership models are being tested within formal regulatory frameworks rather than as purely speculative ventures.
Mortgage integration is also drawing increasing interest. Several platforms, including MyQasr, have signalled plans to work more closely with banks and financial institutions to support faster, more transparent mortgage pre-approvals within the property search journey.
For buyers, this reflects a growing expectation that affordability checks and eligibility assessments should take place earlier—and digitally—rather than late in the transaction process. Lenders, for their part, are looking at how pre-screening tools embedded in property platforms might streamline lead generation and documentation.
As property platforms move closer to financial services, observers say transparency will be critical. Tenants, buyers and investors are being urged to pay close attention to the full cost of split or monthly payment models, fees and commission structures, exit and early termination conditions, the criteria behind any instant or automated approvals, and how financial and digital asset data is collected, stored and used.
Consumer advocates also highlight the need for clear disclosures around who is providing any financing component, which jurisdiction governs disputes and what happens in cases of non-payment or early move-out.
The success of these new models will depend less on technological novelty than on whether they genuinely reduce friction without introducing new layers of complexity or risk.
As regulators, banks and platforms test new ways to pay for and finance property, the UAE rental market is likely to move gradually away from its reliance on cheques. How quickly tenants and landlords embrace these alternatives will hinge on cost, clarity of terms and confidence in the rules that govern them.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.