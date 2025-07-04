GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 16°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIVING IN UAE
LIVING IN UAE
Living in UAE /
Housing

Dubai Smart Rental Index explained: How to check if your rent increase is legal

The Smart Rental Index helps you check fair rental value using AI and building data

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
Wondering if your rent increase is justified? Dubai’s Smart Rental Index evaluates every residential building’s design, maintenance, and facilities to determine a fair market rent.
Wondering if your rent increase is justified? Dubai’s Smart Rental Index evaluates every residential building’s design, maintenance, and facilities to determine a fair market rent.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Looking to renew your rental contract in Dubai and wondering if the rent increase is justified? The Dubai Smart Rental Index is a key tool introduced by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) to help tenants and landlords determine fair rental values using AI and data analytics.

Learn how to check if your rent is in line with current market rates, how increases are calculated under Dubai’s rental laws, and how to use the official DLD Rent Calculator to confirm whether your landlord’s proposed hike is within legal limits.

What is the Dubai Smart Rental Index?

The Smart Residential Rent Index is an AI-powered tool that uses advanced building classification systems to determine fair rental prices in Dubai. Developed by the Dubai Land Department (DLD), it evaluates properties based on:

  • Construction quality and design

  • Technical and structural specifications

  • Quality of finishes and maintenance

  • Location and spatial value

  • Services and facilities such as parking, cleanliness, and energy efficiency

It is part of the DLD’s initiative to boost transparency, reduce rental disputes, and ensure balanced relationships between landlords and tenants.

How to use the Dubai Smart Rental Index

Visit the official DLD website and click on the rental index option on the homepage - dubailand.gov.ae

  • Enter the following information

  • Property type

  • Ejari number

  • Contract end date

  • Current rental amount

After entering the details, the system calculates the fair market rent and any allowable increase for that property based on the Smart Rental Index data - including local and building-specific trends and comparisons

The index shows whether your rent is above or below fair market value and the permitted rental increase percentage based on how your current rent compares with market values

What’s new in the Smart Rental Index update?

In January 2025, Dubai introduced a new version of the Smart Rental Index, which includes even more detailed building assessments. This update allows:

  • More accurate rental valuations

  • Inclusion of luxury and branded residences

  • Annual data updates based on actual rental contracts

  • AI-based exclusion of outliers and weighted average calculations

This system benefits both landlords and tenants by standardising rent values and reducing rent-related conflicts.

How Dubai classifies buildings for the Rental Index

The classification of each building is based on:

  • Architectural design

  • Energy efficiency

  • Level of building services

  • Maintenance standards

  • Location and connectivity

Landlords can request a review or update of their building classification through the Dubai Land Department.

Does the index cover all of Dubai?

The Smart Rental Index covers all residential areas in Dubai, including - freehold areas, leasehold zones and. privately developed communities

However, the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is excluded from this system. Commercial and industrial property indices are still under development.

How often is the index updated?

The Smart Rental Index is updated annually to reflect changes in the property market. New buildings are included once they are registered with the Dubai Land Department and evaluated based on the set criteria

How tenants benefit from the Smart Rental Index

Using the index, tenants can understand the fair market rent for their area and potentially avoid overpaying for rent.

The Smart Rental Index also allows tenants and landlords to negotiate rent renewals with data-backed evidence. It reduces chances of unfair rent increases and resolve disputes using official data.

This article was originally published on July 2025 and has been updated since.

Related Topics:
Dubai propertyDubai rents

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Land Department (DLD)

Dubai renters urged to check Ejari procedures

2m read
Who can drive in the UAE on a tourist visa?

Who can drive in the UAE on a tourist visa?

4m read
Economies.com launches Honeycomb AI Index

Economies.com launches Honeycomb AI Index

2m read
Tenants must prove financial damage to succeed in claims for cancelled commercial leases.

Can you claim damages if a landlord cancels a lease?

2m read