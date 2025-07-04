The Smart Rental Index helps you check fair rental value using AI and building data
Dubai: Looking to renew your rental contract in Dubai and wondering if the rent increase is justified? The Dubai Smart Rental Index is a key tool introduced by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) to help tenants and landlords determine fair rental values using AI and data analytics.
Learn how to check if your rent is in line with current market rates, how increases are calculated under Dubai’s rental laws, and how to use the official DLD Rent Calculator to confirm whether your landlord’s proposed hike is within legal limits.
The Smart Residential Rent Index is an AI-powered tool that uses advanced building classification systems to determine fair rental prices in Dubai. Developed by the Dubai Land Department (DLD), it evaluates properties based on:
Construction quality and design
Technical and structural specifications
Quality of finishes and maintenance
Location and spatial value
Services and facilities such as parking, cleanliness, and energy efficiency
It is part of the DLD’s initiative to boost transparency, reduce rental disputes, and ensure balanced relationships between landlords and tenants.
Visit the official DLD website and click on the rental index option on the homepage - dubailand.gov.ae
Enter the following information
Property type
Ejari number
Contract end date
Current rental amount
After entering the details, the system calculates the fair market rent and any allowable increase for that property based on the Smart Rental Index data - including local and building-specific trends and comparisons
The index shows whether your rent is above or below fair market value and the permitted rental increase percentage based on how your current rent compares with market values
In January 2025, Dubai introduced a new version of the Smart Rental Index, which includes even more detailed building assessments. This update allows:
More accurate rental valuations
Inclusion of luxury and branded residences
Annual data updates based on actual rental contracts
AI-based exclusion of outliers and weighted average calculations
This system benefits both landlords and tenants by standardising rent values and reducing rent-related conflicts.
The classification of each building is based on:
Architectural design
Energy efficiency
Level of building services
Maintenance standards
Location and connectivity
Landlords can request a review or update of their building classification through the Dubai Land Department.
The Smart Rental Index covers all residential areas in Dubai, including - freehold areas, leasehold zones and. privately developed communities
However, the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is excluded from this system. Commercial and industrial property indices are still under development.
The Smart Rental Index is updated annually to reflect changes in the property market. New buildings are included once they are registered with the Dubai Land Department and evaluated based on the set criteria
Using the index, tenants can understand the fair market rent for their area and potentially avoid overpaying for rent.
The Smart Rental Index also allows tenants and landlords to negotiate rent renewals with data-backed evidence. It reduces chances of unfair rent increases and resolve disputes using official data.
This article was originally published on July 2025 and has been updated since.
