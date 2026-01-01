Dubai property market closes 2025 with record Dh682.5 billion in sales

Fifth year of exceptional growth cements emirate’s status as global real estate hub
Dubai’s real estate market closed 2025 with record-breaking sales, the highest in the emirate’s history, extending its exceptional performance for a fifth consecutive year and reinforcing its position as one of the world’s leading property markets amid strong demand from local and international investors.
According to data from the Dubai Land Department, property sales in the emirate surged 30.64 per cent year on year to more than Dh682.49bn in 2025, compared with Dh522.36bn in 2024.
The data showed that Dubai recorded 214,912 sales transactions between January and the end of December 2025, up from 180,860 transactions in the same period of 2024, representing growth of 18.82 per cent, Emarat Al Youm reported.
Mortgage transactions reached Dh179.26bn through 50,974 deals, while gifts totalled Dh57.25bn across 9,556 transactions during the year.
As a result, the total value of real estate transactions in Dubai rose 20.8 per cent to Dh919bn in 2025, compared with Dh760.73bn a year earlier. The total number of transactions increased to 275,442, up from 226,117, marking growth of 21.81 per cent.
Dubai’s property sector also recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales in the fourth quarter of 2025, with transactions exceeding Dh187.47bn. This followed a series of record monthly results, including Dh64.82bn in December, Dh64.22bn in November and Dh58.43bn in October.
Quarterly sales rose 26.86 per cent year on year, compared with Dh147.77bn in the final quarter of 2024. In December alone, property sales jumped 51.98 per cent to Dh64.82bn across 19,220 transactions, compared with Dh42.65bn in December 2024.
Business Bay topped the list of areas by sales value in 2025, recording around Dh38.31bn, followed by Jumeirah Village Circle with Dh24.52bn, Al Yalayis 1 at Dh23.75bn, and Dubai Investment Park Second with Dh23.16bn. Palm Jumeirah ranked fifth with Dh21.4bn in sales.
Airport City placed sixth with Dh20.76bn, followed by the Burj Khalifa area at Dh20.3bn, Meydan came second with Dh18.84bn, Al Yufrah 1 at Dh18.72bn, and Palm Jebel Ali with Dh17.53bn.
The sustained growth underscores continued investor confidence in Dubai’s property sector, driven by strong fundamentals, diversified demand and the emirate’s enduring appeal as a global investment destination.
