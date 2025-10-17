Sharjah property market posts Dh44 billion in deals, up 58% in nine months

Emirate cements status as investor hub with record transactions and new projects
Dubai: Property transactions in Sharjah surged to Dh44.3 billion in the first nine months of 2025, a 58.3 % increase from the same period last year, already surpassing the full-year total for 2024.
According to the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, this marks the emirate’s strongest performance on record. The number of property deals rose to 80,320, up 16.3% year-on-year, reflecting healthy demand across residential, commercial, and industrial segments.
Sharjah’s property market drew investors from 121 nationalities, a milestone that signals growing international confidence in the emirate’s economic stability. Emirati citizens led activity with Dh21.1 billion worth of trades across 28,561 properties, followed by foreign investors contributing Dh13.1 billion, Arab nationals with Dh7.5 billion, and GCC nationals at Dh2.6 billion.
A total of 41,989 properties changed hands, covering more than 150 million square feet across 239 areas. The diversity of transactions, from apartments and villas to industrial plots, emphasises Sharjah’s broad appeal to both retail buyers and institutional investors seeking stable, long-term returns.
The surge was supported by the registration of 14 new real estate projects spanning residential, commercial, and industrial developments across 11 strategic areas. These additions reflect a steady pipeline of construction activity and continued government focus on balanced urban growth.
Recent launches in Al Khan, Al Nahda, and Tilal City have attracted significant investor interest, particularly among buyers seeking affordable luxury and rental yield opportunities.
The emirate’s relative affordability, transparent regulations, and improved infrastructure, including upgraded transport and digital real estate services, have made it a compelling alternative to neighbouring markets.
With the UAE’s broader property sector forecast to expand by around 8% in 2025, Sharjah’s sustained double-digit growth suggests strong momentum into 2026. Its ability to attract both end-users and cross-border investors is reinforcing the emirate’s reputation as one of the region’s most stable long-term property plays.
