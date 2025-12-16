GOLD/FOREX
UAE net wealth reaches new high of $3.12 trillion, BCG report shows

Financial and real assets outpace liabilities as investable wealth growth accelerates

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
HNWIs are investing in properties, driven by luxury, infrastructure, and lifestyle appeal.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: The UAE's net wealth climbed to a record $3.12 trillion in 2024, fueled by strong gains in financial and real assets that outpaced rising liabilities. Financial wealth rose 9.5% from $1.05 trillion to $1.15 trillion, while real assets jumped 10.2% to $2.18 trillion from $1.98 trillion. Liabilities increased 9.8% to $207 billion, reflecting balanced expansion amid economic diversification.

Boston Consulting Group's Global Wealth Report 2025: Rethinking the Rules for Growth projects that investable wealth will grow from $942 billion this year to $1.34 trillion by 2029 at a 7.2% compound annual growth rate. Cross-border wealth surged 11.1% over the past year, driven by demand for diversification and safe havens.

Assets lead the charge

Equities and currency deposits dominate at $374 billion and $306 billion, respectively, in 2024, with forecasts to $554 billion and $435 billion by 2029. Bonds, though smaller at $15 billion now, will expand fastest to $25 billion with an 11% CAGR. Life insurance and pensions hold at $24 billion, growing modestly to $32 billion, while other assets, such as alternatives, reach $428 billion en route to $586 billion.

Financial wealth overall is projected to reach $1.63 trillion by 2029 at a 7.3% CAGR, with real assets projected at $3.21 trillion at an 8.1% pace. Liabilities could hit $326 billion at 9.5% growth, signalling sustained household and investor confidence.

Wealth managers must shift from relying on market gains, mergers and hiring to fostering organic growth through innovation. Lukasz Rey, Managing Director and Partner at BCG, said, “The key to success today is no longer merely about gaining market exposure or hiring senior bankers; it’s about fostering internal growth. Companies that strategically prioritise advisor development, strengthen their brand identity, and embrace next-generation client strategies are outpacing their competitors, not only in revenue generation but also in achieving higher valuation multiples.”

The report highlights four levers:

  • Brand differentiation via digital marketing,

  • GenAI for client acquisition,

  • Data-driven recommendations, and

  • Tailored engagement for younger investors.

“In the UAE’s fast-evolving wealth landscape, success will hinge on more than market momentum - it will depend on how effectively firms integrate AI and human insight to deliver hyper-personalised client experiences. The firms that invest in intelligence-driven engagement and digital trust will not only capture growth but shape the future of wealth management in the region,” said Mohammad Khan, Managing Director and Partner at BCG.

Non-investable wealth grows more slowly but accelerates after 2024, pointing to evolving asset mixes. Firms building clearer market presence, better advisors and early next-gen ties through technology will capture the UAE's projected wealth boom.

