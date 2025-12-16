UAE net wealth reaches new high of $3.12 trillion, BCG report shows

Equities and currency deposits dominate at $374 billion and $306 billion, respectively, in 2024, with forecasts to $554 billion and $435 billion by 2029. Bonds, though smaller at $15 billion now, will expand fastest to $25 billion with an 11% CAGR. Life insurance and pensions hold at $24 billion, growing modestly to $32 billion, while other assets, such as alternatives, reach $428 billion en route to $586 billion.

“In the UAE’s fast-evolving wealth landscape, success will hinge on more than market momentum - it will depend on how effectively firms integrate AI and human insight to deliver hyper-personalised client experiences. The firms that invest in intelligence-driven engagement and digital trust will not only capture growth but shape the future of wealth management in the region,” said Mohammad Khan, Managing Director and Partner at BCG.

Wealth managers must shift from relying on market gains, mergers and hiring to fostering organic growth through innovation. Lukasz Rey, Managing Director and Partner at BCG, said, “The key to success today is no longer merely about gaining market exposure or hiring senior bankers; it’s about fostering internal growth. Companies that strategically prioritise advisor development, strengthen their brand identity, and embrace next-generation client strategies are outpacing their competitors, not only in revenue generation but also in achieving higher valuation multiples.”

