Why millionaire families are choosing the UAE for long-term wealth planning

Kalpesh Khakharia, Group Chairman of Klay Group, said 2025 would close with the UAE “as the strongest global destination for mobile wealth,” adding that millionaire relocations have climbed from about 4,500 in 2023 to an expected 9,800 this year. “The most noticeable shift since 2022 and 2023 is the rise in affluent families from the UK and Europe,” he said, citing tax changes and political uncertainty as key motivators. Movement from Africa has also accelerated as entrepreneurs look to expand operations from a more secure and globally connected base.